Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘95%’ JJ Gabriel transfer update as he now ‘closes in’ on ‘inevitable’ next move

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on JJ Gabriel’s future at Manchester United, as he ‘closes in’ on a move to Real Madrid.

During the international break, it emerged that 16-year-old Gabriel has decided to leave Man Utd to continue his development elsewhere.

Man Utd have been trying to get the teenager to change his mind on leaving, but it has looked increasingly likely that he will leave the Premier League giants in recent days.

It has been widely reported that Gabriel has been unhappy with his lack of first-team opportunities and Man Utd’s general decline in recent years, while he has been attracting interest from several European giants.

PSG and Bayern Munich have shown interest in Gabriel, though Real Madrid and Barcelona have been mooted as likely destinations for him.

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Now, Romano has reported that Gabriel is “probably” heading to La Liga, while he now has a “ninety-five per cent chance” to leave.

“[There is a] ninety-five per cent chance for Gabriel to go,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Probably to La Liga, as I always told you since September.

“Paris Saint-Germain also called, also Bayern called, so all these clubs [are making] contact with people close to the player, his family as well.

“But Real Madrid, Barcelona, these are the two clubs who keep talking on a regular basis with JJ Gabriel’s camp, trying to understand if they can make it (a deal) happen.

“This situation happening now with the first team (loss of form) is not helping to change the JJ Gabriel situation [for United].”

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Real Madrid ‘closing in’ on signing JJ Gabriel

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, are reporting that Real Madrid ‘fancy their chances’ of signing Gabriel and they are now ‘closing in’ on securing his services.

The report adds:

‘United are willing to take legal action against another club or any unlicensed agents if it transpires that something untoward was behind Gabriel’s decision to turn down scholarship forms and play elsewhere. ‘While some felt a U-turn was possible, many of those individuals now believe a move to Spain is inevitable in the weeks between now and the end of the year.’

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