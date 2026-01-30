According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to miss out on ex-Wolves star Ruben Neves, who had been deemed a ‘priority’ target.

Man Utd are yet to make a signing in this transfer window and there have been conflicting reports on whether they are in the market for an addition.

With the transfer window to close on Monday night, it looks increasingly likely that the Red Devils will opt to save their money ahead of a potential midfield overhaul in the summer.

Michael Carrick’s side have been linked with several possible short-term options in this window, including reported ‘priority’ Neves.

The 28-year-old has spent the last couple of seasons with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, but he retains a strong reputation after his brilliant spell for Wolves in the Premier League.

Neves is in the final few months of his Al-Hilal contract and it has been reported that he is eyeing a return to Europe, with Man Utd, Newcastle United and Real Madrid among those interested.

However, it now appears that Neves and his agent have used these clubs to secure a better contract, with Romano revealing that he is in “advanced” talks with Al-Hilal over a new deal.

“There are advanced negotiations between Al-Hilal and Ruben Neves, with his agent Jorge Mendes, over a new contract,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“After several possibilities were considered, Ruben Neves was linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in the January window. He was also under consideration at the beginning of the window at Manchester United, before the arrival of a new manager and a new strategy.

“Man Utd had discussions with Jorge Mendes at the end of December, but they never made any bid or formal proposal. Ruben Neves was an option for several clubs, but now he is close to signing a new three-year contract at Al-Hilal.

“The negotiations are at an advanced stage. Al-Hilal want Ruben Neves to stay, and the player is quite keen.

“Some details still need to be resolved, and we will see if everything is completed, but for sure this is a situation to follow closely in the next few days.”

Youngster Harry Amass, who has joined Norwich City on loan, has been Man Utd’s only outgoing in this window, but Joshua Zirkzee remains linked with an exit.

In recent weeks, an exit has seemed unlikely as Zirkzee provides cover for Man Utd’s key stars, but Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims a move to Juventus could still happen.

They have stated that ‘negotiations are underway’ between the Serie A giants and Man Utd over a straight loan deal until the end of this season.