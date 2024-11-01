Incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will sign a contract until 2027 with “all documents” ready to be signed, says Fabrizio Romano.

Amorim will reportedly replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after the Dutchman was sacked following Sunday’s defeat to West Ham.

Man Utd are 14th in the Premier League having only won three of their first nine fixtures and assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge.

He inspired a convincing 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and will manage the Red Devils against Chelsea this weekend.

It has been reported that Van Nistelrooy was never considered as Ten Hag’s replacement, with Amorim quickly emerging as the frontrunner for the job.

The club’s hierarchy had hoped to strike a deal in time to see the Sporting head coach in charge against Chelsea but it was not to be and Van Nistelrooy is now expected to remain interim until this month’s international break.

Man Utd are at least getting their top managerial target and have agreed to pay his £8.3million release clause at Sporting, while Ten Hag’s compensation is reportedly worth £15m.

Amorim is expected to bring three assistant coaches with him to Old Trafford, who will also demand a compensation package.

Despite the agreement taking longer than Man Utd had initially hoped, there is no doubt the 39-year-old will be Ten Hag’s long-term successor.

This is according to transfer expert Romano, who has revealed Amorim will sign a two-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.

He wrote on X: “Manchester United and Sporting have prepared all documents for Ruben Amorim’s move to be sealed in the next days.

“Same on manager side as Amorim will sign at Man Utd until June 2027, as planned. Formal steps to follow soon.”

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has given Amorim a glowing reference having done his coaching badges with the Portuguese.

“I did do my coaching badges with him,” he told talkSPORT. “You do your own sessions because you have to pass the badges.

“He was one of the ones who was there and you could tell was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing.

“It’s not as easy as people think. You put on different sessions. The first one I put on was a crossing and finishing session, keep ball session then a shooting session. He was very focused.

“Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues. They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they’ve won two in the last five seasons.

“I just think when you look at what he’s done since leaving Braga to Sporting Lisbon, winning their first title in 19 years, Manchester United have got the right man.”