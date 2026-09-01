Alejandro Balde has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth about Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde after reports that Manchester United had made a late move to sign him.

Balde has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd in recent days, with the Barcelona star mooted as an option to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

In this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have focused on overhauling their midfield, having invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man Utd have also signed goalkeeper Karl Darlow and several youngsters, though they are still short in a couple of positions.

It has been suggested that they could sign a winger and/striker, but a new left-back is arguably more important due to Shaw’s injury problems.

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Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall is widely reported to be Man Utd’s top target, but the Red Devils have been priced out of a move for the Englishman in this window.

Alternatively, Man Utd could sign a short-term solution on loan, and Balde has been mentioned as a possible solution.

On Tuesday evening, Spanish journalist Juan Jesus claimed that the Red Devils were again pushing for Balde on deadline day.

Jesus said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Balde – Manchester United deal very close!

‘The full-back is not in Flick’s plans and has known it for a long time.

‘The English club launches a last-minute offensive, but the hard part is convincing Barça, who are demanding 50M€.

‘United offers a loan due to lack of liquidity, something Barça flatly rejects.’

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Fabrizio Romano shuts down Alejandro Balde to Manchester United reports

However, more reputable reporters have stated that a deal is not on the table, with Romano reporting on Monday that Balde is very unlikely to join Man Utd before the transfer window closes.

Romano explained: “Guys, on Balde, Man Utd believe the deal is too expensive. So Man Utd also informed by Jorge Mendes over the weekend, on Sunday, about any movement around Balde. Jorge Mendes made sure Man Utd had all the conditions of the deal but Manchester United were only interested on loan, maybe with a buy option clause, maybe becoming an obligation under certain conditions.

“But Jorge Mendes told Man Utd, as of today, Barcelona want permanent transfer or nothing. The player also is keen on staying at Barcelona, so that’s the situation.

“Then should anything change I will let you know. I still expect Man Utd to sign a left-back but as for Balde, at the moment it looks complicated financially to complete this deal.”

In another update via his YouTube channel on deadline day, Romano reiterated that Barcelona consider the Balde saga ‘almost over’, with Man Utd needing to do ‘something crazy’ to sign him before the window shuts.

And Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan has also reported that a deal is unlikely.

He said on X: ‘Understand reports in Spain suggesting #mufc are looking again at Alejandro Balde are wide of the mark.

‘At this point, outside of Louis Page, unlikely any incomings are arriving this evening, including a left-back.’

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