Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘crazy’ Carrick sack condition with INEOS verdict on ‘chances of surviving crisis’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether INEOS feels head coach Michael Carrick can “survive the crisis” at Manchester United.

At the weekend, 10-man Man Utd slipped to a 2-0 loss to Chelsea to sit 17th in the Premier League after nine matches.

The Red Devils are now winless in nine matches in all competitions and have also only won two of their first 13 games this season.

Therefore, Carrick is under immense pressure at Old Trafford, and he was expected to go after heavy back-to-back losses against Como and AFC Bournemouth.

However, Carrick retains fan support as supporters have instead turned on the players, owners and directors at Man Utd.

Carrick could still be sacked if Man Utd’s home matches against AS Roma and Aston Villa before the international break go poorly.

And Romano has insisted that Man Utd’s “general intention” is to “trust” Carrick for at least these two matches.

“Michael Carrick is expected to be in charge against Roma,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Manchester United’s intention is to trust Michael Carrick for these games. Obviously, let’s see how things go against Roma, but the general intention is to trust Carrick for the upcoming matches.

“Then the international break is coming. So, obviously, there will be a longer period of time during which they can assess the situation and make a final decision regarding the managerial position.”

“Unless something crazy happens…”

Despite this, Romano has revealed that Man Utd chiefs feel Carrick has “very good chances” of saving himself in the coming weeks, while there is a “crazy” condition for his future in the coming weeks.

“At the moment, the feeling at Man Utd is that Michael Carrick has very good chances of surviving this crisis and remaining in charge for the upcoming games,” Romano added.

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“Then, the period around the international break is going to be important. They will assess all the options and possibilities, involving the owners, the directors and everyone at the club, before making a decision about the future of Man Utd.

“Obviously, the Champions League game against Roma is important for Manchester United. It is already an important game because they are not in an easy situation in the European competition either.

“Then it is important to mention that Roma are in fantastic form. They are basically winning almost every game in Serie A. They are unbeaten and doing fantastically well.

“So, this is going to be a tough game for Man Utd. Roma have also done very well in the Champions League so far. They then lost against Real Madrid, but look at the way they lost that game.

“They were still absolutely in the game and performing very well until the final 10 or 15 minutes. So, it is not going to be an easy match. It is going to be another test.

“But, in general, with the international break approaching, that is going to be the moment when Manchester United can properly assess the situation, unless something crazy happens again and they continue failing to win games over the coming weeks.”

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