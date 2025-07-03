Ruben Amorim and Man Utd have work to do this summer.

Man Utd are keen to move on several players this summer as they reshape the squad, with ‘direct negotiations’ continuing over the departure of one player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Jadon Sancho are among the prime candidates to be moved on by Man Utd to raise funds and refresh the squad ahead of the new season.

England international Rashford could be handed a golden opportunity to join Barcelona, while Antony is also expected to extend his stay with Real Betis in La Liga.

However, neither transfer has progressed. There’s also been a lack of public interest in Alejandro Garnacho, while talks for Jadon Sancho have proved complicated.

One potential destination for Sancho appeared to be Fenerbahce, but that move fell through. Turkish media claim manager Jose Mourinho pulled the plug on the deal after deciding he wants “only professionals” in his squad.

Utd now face a narrowing set of possibilities to offload several high-wage players, but Juventus have emerged as a potential suitor for Sancho, despite their own financial constraints.

As Football365 covered yesterday, the Serie A giants could offer players as part of a swap deal, aiming to balance the books while strengthening their attacking options.

“Juve is continuing to talk to Jadon Sancho’s agents. It’s a direct negotiation, without intermediaries, so Juve is working directly with the agents of Jadon Sancho to understand the feasibility of the operation. “The crux remains that of the salary. Sancho is a very high salary that he had received from Manchester United when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund, so Juve will now have to decide how and if to proceed. “This is a bit of the crux of the operation with Manchester United, but the contacts between Juve and Sancho continue to understand the feasibility of the operation. It’s not just Juventus, there are also several teams abroad, but in the end, we’ll see how Juve chooses to proceed.”

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are pressing ahead with expensive plans to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, as Ruben Amorim targets at least one more big arrival before pre-season begins.

Their first two offers for the Cameroonian international were rejected but sources close to the club still expect a deal to happen.

Transfer expert Romano also disclosed the release clause details on an alleged Utd target on Wednesday morning, with their interest dating back to the days of Erik ten Hag.