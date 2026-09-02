Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a ‘deal done’ for youngster Chido-Obi to leave Manchester United on loan.

Obi is regarded as one of Man Utd‘s best young players, but he needs to gain more experience and a loan move is probably best for all parties at this stage.

Michael Carrick‘s side did most of their transfer business early in the window, with the Premier League giants focused on overhauling their midfield after fixing their attack last summer.

United spent around £150m in this summer’s window to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while they also landed Karl Darlow and several youngsters.

Man Utd would have preferably liked to do more business, though they ultimately failed to add a left-back, winger and/or striker to their squad.

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United pushed for a new left-back on deadline day, though they failed with an audacious move for Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri and other options.

A couple of exits also fell through, with Man Utd deciding against letting Joshua Zirkzee join Everton, while their failure to land a left-back ruled out a loan exit for Harry Amass.

The English transfer window is now closed, but teams in the Netherlands have until Wednesday night to finalise deals and Eredivisie outfit Willem II are now closing in on Obi.

Fabrizio Romano reveals details of Chido-Obi’s loan deal

According to Romano, Obi is in the process of finalising a loan move to Willem II, with the forward due to have his medical ‘today’.

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Romano said on X: ‘Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan.

‘#MUFC authorize medical taking place today.

‘No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season – after @VI_nl.’

Earlier this year, ex-United defender Paul Parker explained why he thinks Obi needs to have a loan away from Man Utd.

Parker told SpilXperten: “In reality, no one really knows how good Chido Obi is, because we haven’t truly seen him perform for the first team yet. I can note that he has very impressive numbers for the club’s youth teams, but youth football is simply not the same as senior football.

“That’s why he also needs to go out and gain some real experience. He needs to play senior football, so the club has to find an opportunity for him. A loan move would benefit him a lot, and I also expect him to be sent out on loan this summer.

“I’m not sure whether it should be to a Championship club or a League One club, but that’s not so important. The destination isn’t important, the key thing is to go out and test himself against other adults, because it’s a completely different game.”

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