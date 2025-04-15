‘Plan confirmed’ – Romano reveals two players who will ‘leave’ Man Utd in the summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that he has “confirmed” that Man Utd “plan” on allowing two players to leave in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League without any hope of qualifying for Europe from their league position after winning just ten matches all season.

But they do have a chance of competing in the Champions League next term if they manage to win the Europa League with Man Utd on level terms when they play Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

Once they know their fate in that competition then Man Utd can start to plan for next season with a number of players being linked to Old Trafford, while others could move on.

And Romano has revealed that Man Utd have already made a decision on two players with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton both leaving when their contracts expire in the summer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are both set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, plan confirmed.’

Teddy Sheringham has told Man Utd that it will be hard for them to compete with any of the top clubs in the transfer market this summer.

When asked what four transfer priorities could transform Amorim’s side, Sheringham told casinoapps.com: “It’s a great question really at the moment. I don’t know that there’s many that do spring to mind. The type of players that you need is leaders. I mean, where are you going to get them from now?

“At top dollar, are they going to want to come to United right now? Man City are scouring the market at the moment to reinvest, to get another football squad that were as good as their last (title-winning team).

“So, they’re probably getting the top targets because people want to play for champions. The top players want to play in the top competitions. So, it’s going to be hard for Manchester United to even compete with these clubs now.

“Liverpool and City are going to be first and second on the list when a top player becomes available. This is what happens when you fall down the pecking order. I’d rather go to City or Liverpool or Real Madrid or Barcelona, that’s what they will be thinking.

“As for picking players, I really don’t know where I’d start. It’s a management rebuilding position now. They’ve fallen that low down the pecking It’s not about getting the top players, it’s the ones under that have the tenacity and the enthusiasm and the optimism of going to the next level, of taking a club to the next level but haven’t been there themselves.

“Maybe a Micky van de Ven, who’s been inspirational at Tottenham. Whether you’d be able to get Van de Ven from Tottenham is another question. That is the type of player that you would look at and the type of player that Manchester United should be targeting.”