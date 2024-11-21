Ruben Amorim’s first signing as Man Utd head coach will likely be a left-back with ‘more than three candidates’ on his wishlist, according to reports.

Amorim is expected to set the Red Devils up in his trusted 3-4-3 formation, which is bad news for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bank account.

After an expensive summer transfer window, the Man Utd co-owner will likely spend big next year on players used to playing in that system.

A new left-sided defender appears to be a top priority. Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez have both been linked in recent weeks.

It was reported last week that Man Utd are keen on signing Kerkez alongside Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils failed with three bids for Branthwaite in the summer and still appear keen despite signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt for a combined £90million.

Bringing in a new left-wing-back appears to be a top priority for Amorim due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems.

Neither player has played this season which has forced Diogo Dalot to play on the left with summer signing Noussair Mazraoui at right-back.

Amorim reportedly does not see Dalot as a long-term answer at left-wing-back and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a player natural in that position will be a transfer priority next year.

Romano adds that the club has ‘more than three candidates’ on their shortlist and the only uncertainty is if the signing will be made in January or at the end of the season.

He wrote on X: “Man United want to sign new left back for Amorim’s system in 2025, it’s already planned. The club is already assessing options with more than 3 candidates in list.

“It only remains to be seen whether it’s gonna happen in January or summer window (most likely).”

Romano mentioned Kerkez in June when discussing Man Utd’s plans to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window.

He revealed that the Hungarian was “being monitored”, though Bournemouth plan to ask for an “important fee”.

The Cherries signed Kerkez from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the 2023 summer transfer window for a reported £15.5m.

Lazio were reportedly close to signing the 21-year-old before Bournemouth hijacked the transfer.

Kerkez played 28 times in the Premier League last season and has started all 11 of his side’s top-flight fixtures in 2024/25, providing two assists, both of which came in a win over Manchester City.