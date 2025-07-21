Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth over Viktor Gyokeres’ future after claims Man Utd are ahead of Arsenal for the signing.

The Red Devils are desperate to bring in a new striker as their next signing after they agreed a fee to bring Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo on Friday.

Mbeumo will join Matheus Cunha, who arrived from Wolves in a £62.5m deal earlier in the summer, and Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon at Old Trafford as their first three signings.

And there have been rumours over the weekend that Man Utd are now seriously interested in hijacking Arsenal’s deal to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer.

Arsenal have so far struggled to get a deal over the line despite weeks of negotiations and a report on Sunday claimed that the Red Devils are now the ‘most advanced’ club in the race for Gyokeres.

But Romano now has an update on the Sweden international’s future and addresses the rumours about interest from Man Utd, he said on his YouTube channel: “I want to clarify something about Man Utd and Viktor Gyokeres.

“Some very important outlets in Portugal are reporting that Man Utd have been working on a deal for Gyokeres in recent days.

“Earlier this week, I told you that Man Utd will sign an important striker this summer. Not that Cunha and Mbeumo are done, the focus for them is the striker and many agents in the market are aware about this.

“For example, someone internally at Eintracht Frankfurt expected Man Utd to try to enter the race for Ekitike when the deal collapsed with Newcastle. Man Utd were calling to be informed on the situation with Ekitike, but the player decided to go to Liverpool and there was no chance to enter into the deal.

“What about Gyokeres? I’m not aware of an official bid from Man Utd and I’m not aware of club-to-club talks. Despite intermediaries suggesting the opportunity for Man Utd to enter into the deal for Gyokeres, it’s very clear that Gyokeres wants to go to Arsenal. He is only convinced about the Arsenal project and he agreed personal terms with them two weeks ago.”

Man Utd have also been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and Romano has touched on that as well as other transfer talking points at Old Trafford.

Romano added: “I told you earlier in the week that Nicolas Jackson is an option for Man Utd. At the moment, I’m not aware of talks ongoing with Chelsea, but Man Utd are informed about the situation of Jackson. They know that the player is not untouchable at Chelsea and so they are aware of the eventual conditions for his exit this summer.

“While at Chelsea there is still an appreciation for Alejandro Garnacho for example. So maybe that could be a scenario, but at the moment there is not a negotiation. At the moment there is no club-to-club talks about that.

“But, Man Utd are expected to go for a striker and one of the names being mentioned internally in the recent weeks is also Benjamin Sesko, another player who is well known at Manchester United. But before entering into concrete negotiations, we have to wait and see what’s going to happen internally at Man Utd in terms of outgoings.

“Marcus Rashford is going to Barcelona, but then there is Jadon Sancho, there is Antony and there is Alejandro Garnacho, so that’s going to be really important.”