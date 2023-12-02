Man Utd: Romano reveals inside verdict on £47m Ten Hag signing who ‘must stop’ making mistakes

According to Fabrizio Romano, everyone at Manchester United are “supporting” Andre Onana but they acknowledge that his mistakes “must stop”.

The Red Devils spent around £47m to sign Onana from Inter Milan during the recent summer transfer window.

Onana was recruited as David De Gea’s long-term replacement after the Spaniard left the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract.

The Cameroon international is renowned as a talented ball-playing goalkeeper and he previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax but he has been heavily criticised at the start of this season.

Onana made two blatant mistakes in Man Utd’s 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

In response to this performance, Ten Hag argued that the under-fire Man Utd star is statistically the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

The Dutchman told reporters: “If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, his expected preventing goals is second-best in the Premier League.

“He’s doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but all over in the first five months he has done well.”

Transfer expert Romano claims United are aware that Onana’s “mistakes must stop” and they “want the situation to change”.

“In his press conference for the Newcastle game, Erik ten Hag sought to once again support Andre Onana,” Romano told Caught Offside.

OPINION: Man Utd should apply Hojlund logic to Mainoo as transfer plans set teen up for failure

“He mentioned Onana’s expected stats. That they would make him the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League, and that’s the point, though he did also accept that the Cameroonian isn’t undroppable. For sure Onana has completely different potential and value compared to what we’ve seen so far.

“Ten Hag’s public comments are also similar to what I’m hearing. That he and his coaching staff still intend to trust Onana and give him the opportunity to show his quality once again and to react after the horrible Champions League night.

“It’s important to clarify that everyone is protecting and supporting him at the moment and the vision is still the same, but obviously the club want the situation to change.

“He hasn’t had an easy beginning of the season for Man United, but I think he’s a very good goalkeeper. He just needs to adapt to his new team and new defence.

“Inter’s defence were playing always in the same style and protecting him way more than he is now. He needs to take things step by step but Onana remains a great goalkeeper.”