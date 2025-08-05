Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

A new report has revealed Manchester United’s ‘internal feeling’ on Benjamin Sesko as Newcastle United prepare an ‘approach’ for an alternative.

Man Utd and Newcastle are the main clubs in the running to sign Sesko after Arsenal decided to prioritise Viktor Gyokeres and there was a dramatic twist in this saga on Tuesday afternoon.

In response to Newcastle upping their offer to around 90 million euros, Man Utd lodged an official bid of around 85 million euros to RB Leipzig for their leading striker target.

This was confirmed by respected journalist David Ornstein, who revealed: ‘Manchester United have submitted a bid of €75million plus €10m in add-ons for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

‘The offer reflects Manchester United’s valuation of the player, and the club’s belief is he wants to move to Old Trafford. Leipzig are yet to respond to the Premier League club’s proposal.’

More details have since emerged on this situation, with reporter Ben Jacobs insisting that a ‘key thing’ behind Man Utd’s interest is that ‘they didn’t plan to move without player buy-in.’

This is while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd’s ‘internal feeling’ on the outcome of this saga.

He tweeted: ‘Manchester United are again in direct contact with RB Leipzig to discuss details of formal €85m bid sent for Šeško.

‘Newcastle want final answer asap from club/player.

‘United internally feel they have Šeško’s preference; no official decision yet.’

Man Utd’s bid for Sesko is threatening to make Newcastle’s summer window even worse as they have already missed out on Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and James Trafford.

Now, a report from Football Transfers claims they have hatched a ‘contringency plan’ for if/when they fail to sign Sesko and are to make an ‘approach’ to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain for Portugal international Goncalo Ramos, who could join the Premier League side in various circumstances.

The report claims: