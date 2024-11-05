Romano reveals likelihood that Man Utd sign ‘insane player’ for Ruben Amorim

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is extremely unlikely to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as things stand, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag last Monday after Man Utd made a terrible start to the new campaign with three wins from their first ten matches in the Premier League.

Man Utd moved quickly to appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim – who had been linked with a number of other Premier League clubs – with the Portuguese coach joining on November 11.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new players over the summer transfer window as they put their full weight behind Ten Hag.

And there are already rumours of potential signings Man Utd could make to impress Amorim and help the Portuguese coach impress in his first season at Old Trafford and beyond.

Vinicius Junior, who caused a stir by snubbing Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, is one apparent target with a report last week claiming the Brazilian, whose contract runs out in 2027, had ‘passed’ on talks over a new deal with Real Madrid.

And reports in Spain have claimed that Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in taking him off Madrid’s hands, while another report has insisted that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are ready to offer €300m to land the Brazilian.

But transfer expert Romano insists that a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window is “not even realistic” for Vinicius Junior or the Premier League club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to finish here from Madrid with Vinicius Júnior, because in recent days I received from some of you many messages like ‘Fabrizio, is it true that he’s going to Saudi, is it true that he’s being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG?’

“Guys, that clubs around the world can appreciate Vinicius is absolutely normal. He’s a fantastic, insane player. So it’s absolutely normal, but I can guarantee that as of today, links of Vinicius to Chelsea, to PSG, to Manchester United, are absolutely not even realistic. So there is nothing ongoing between Vinicius and any European club.”

Gary Neville described Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior’s decision to snub the Ballon d’Or as “absolutely outrageous” after Man City midfielder Rodri won the award.

Speaking on The Overlap US, Neville said: “I’m delighted Rodri has won the Ballon d’Or. I’m delighted it has gone to a player who has contributed week in, week out consistently at such a high level for his club and his country, winning the European Championship.

“They weren’t favourites, by the way, they were nowhere near favourites in the Euros, Spain, but he’s absolutely immense and he was immense for Manchester City last season.

“Now I can understand people in Madrid and people in Brazil being upset that their boy hasn’t won it because he’s a special talent. I feel in doing what they’ve done, to disrespect Rodri in the way in which they have, I think it naturally does that, I think it’s absolutely outrageous.”

