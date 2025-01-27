Romano reveals ‘next’ Man Utd signing could be Arsenal player with Red Devils ‘confident’ of deal

Man Utd are in ‘pole position’ to sign talented teenager Ayden Heaven from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils recruitment team has come under fire over the past decade with Man Utd failing to get anywhere near the heights they were at under Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

Man Utd are currently 12th in the Premier League table after their 1-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday night with Ruben Amorim’s side having a terrible season.

Amorim has struggled to get consistent performances and results from his side and Man Utd are trying to back him in the transfer market to get results.

One thing Man Utd have been trying to do in the background is sign top young players for their academy with Chido Obi Martin, Sekou Kone, Diego Leon and others joining over the last year.

And now transfer expert Romano insists the ‘next one could be’ Arsenal youngster Heaven with the the centre-back out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport column: ‘It is the superstars and the big names that create the excitement during the transfer window, but then there are the future stars and special talents becoming more and more attractive on the market in recent years.

‘Big clubs want to sign these young players and turn them into key part of their projects to build the future and eventually help with the Financial Fair Play rules when it’s time to sign them.

‘Manchester United are for sure one of the most active clubs in this sense. They are trying to build on the talents they’ve recently signed after the investments they made for Chido Obi Martin, Sekou Kone, Diego Leon and more players joining for the future in the last eight or nine months.

‘The next one could be Ayden Heaven, a talented 6 ft 3 centre-back born in 2006 who’s out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the current season.

‘Arsenal have offered the “remarkable” youngster a new deal, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Man United made an approach with United clearly seen as favourites to land Heaven at the end of the season.

‘He was in attendance at Old Trafford on Thursday for Europa League game against Rangers and sources say Barcelona also called to be informed on his situation. However, Man United are confident to make it happen in the next months.’