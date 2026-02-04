Romano reveals Man Utd star now ‘expected to leave’ but ‘still no final decision’ on Maguire

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Andre Onana is “expected to leave” Man Utd in the summer as he brings the latest Harry Maguire update.

The Red Devils spent over £20om in the summer transfer window with Man Utd making a new goalkeeper one of their priorities.

Onana left on a season-long loan deal to Turkish side Trabzonspor after making a number of high-profile mistakes in the 2024/25 campaign.

Altay Bayindir stayed around as a back-up option, while Man Utd invested £18.1m in Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day in the summer.

Onana moved to Man Utd from Inter Milan in a deal worth £43.8m in 2023 but he could now leave Old Trafford on another loan deal in the summer with Romano insisting a permanent transfer remains tricky.

Harry Maguire has come back into the starting line-up in recent weeks under Michael Carrick after missing a couple of months through injury.

READ: A bonus famous F365 England ladder as Man Utd players climb and Arsenal stars tumble

The England international was expected to leave at the end of the season under Ruben Amorim but there are rumours that Carrick wants to keep him on.

Giving updates on Man Utd duo Maguire and Onana, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “At Manchester United, there is still no final decision on Harry Maguire. The club are happy with his performances and have held initial talks with his agents, but no agreement has been reached on salary or contract terms.

“Maguire is out of contract in the summer, and while United blocked approaches from Italian clubs in January, his future remains open.

“In terms of departures, André Onana is expected to leave the club next summer. United do not plan to continue with him beyond his current situation, and several clubs are already showing interest.

“A permanent deal would be very different financially compared to a loan, especially considering Onana’s salary, and this will be a key factor in any future negotiations.

“This summer window is expected to be important for United, not only in terms of player decisions but also depending on the manager situation, which will shape the club’s direction going forward.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd choose ‘first-choice’ summer signing to replace £120m pair as PL star is ‘Manchester-bound’

* Man Utd decide on three summer signings in £173m ‘revamp’, including Newcastle star

* Cristiano Ronaldo stance on Man Utd return revealed by ex-colleague with ‘progress towards agreement

However, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons Maguire “will get an extension” to his contract as Carrick has seen “the value he brings”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Well, just a few months ago we were talking about Amorim and I didn’t think Harry Maguire would be renewed at all, but then this whole, as I say, this whole feeling of being Man United again and having an identity of the people that are there, I think that Maguire will get an extension.

“I think that Carrick can understand the value he brings in the dressing room as well as on the pitch. He’s playing more as himself, I think as well, but certainly it’s more of a unity and an actual vision of where United are as a human group.

“And that’s what Maguire adds to that particular part of it and I think they will keep him on. Now they’re learning their lessons now rather than just doing it off spreadsheets and looking at valuations and ages and data and the whole thing.

“They’ve actually got a human feeling to it and that’s going to prove I think that Maguire will be useful. They’ll probably give him two years or maybe one with an option and I think that they’ll be better off for it and I think everybody’s going to start settling down and getting some unity in the squad, which is what they needed.”