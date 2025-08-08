Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the third player that Man Utd want to sign as well as Benjamin Sesko and Carlos Baleba this summer.

The Red Devils have already secured the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer as Man Utd look to finish higher than 15th this season.

Ruben Amorim’s side had a terrible campaign under the Portuguese head coach with only four Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Man Utd have already improved their attack with the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo, while Sesko is about to sign from RB Leipzig in the next day or two in a deal worth around £74m.

Just after midday on Friday, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Sesko is currently undergoing a medical at Man Utd.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Benjamin #Sesko is currently undergoing his medical at Manchester United. He is expected to sign his contract, which runs until 2030, by tomorrow at the latest – Saturday. #MUFC’

The Red Devils have also ‘made contact’ over a potential deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, although that transfer seems unlikely this summer.

It is believed that Man Utd want to sign a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper once a deal for Sesko is over the line.

Amorim’s outfit have been linked with a number of goalkeepers, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, after Andre Onana had a poor season.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is a ‘name on the list’ as Man Utd look for a new goalkeeper.

Lammens, who has been labelled ‘phenomenal’ after the 22-year-old had an extremely promising season in the Jupiler Pro League, could now make a move to Old Trafford.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “Now focus is on midfielder. Goalkeeper can be a possibility, Lammens from Antwerp remains a name on the list.”

It is unclear whether Lammens would be to replace Onana or come in as his understudy but Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar recently insisted that the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford doesn’t need to be addressed.

Van der Sar told talkSPORT: “I’ve known him already for a long time.

“He spent four or five years at Ajax. I trained with him and saw him coming. He has great strengths. He’s athletic. He has good reaction saves.

“Good with his feet and everything. I’m sure he’s going to get over it. Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes your performances or the pressure there is.

“But I’ve seen him play for Ajax, for Inter, Champions League finals. I’m sure he’s going to be fine for next season.

“I think there are more areas where United should see if you can have a better player, a different player. But I don’t think the goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed now.”