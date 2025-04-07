Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed his “information” on Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho with Manchester United’s “priority” for this summer.

Sancho joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund for around £73m during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The England international failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd as he was heavily criticised for his poor performances and had a huge fallout with former boss Erik ten Hag last season.

The winger ended last season on loan at Dortmund and Man Utd sanctioned his loan move to Chelsea towards the end of last year’s summer window.

Sancho impressed at the start of this season, but he has declined in recent months and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will sign him permanently.

His loan to Chelsea includes an obligation to buy clause, but they can cancel this permanent deal by making a £5m payment to Man Utd.

Earlier this month, head coach Enzo Maresca remained coy when asked about Sancho’s future at Chelsea.

“To be honest, probably you have more news than me in terms of Jadon,” Maresca admitted.

“For me, Jadon’s situation doesn’t change. It is exactly the same. For sure, in terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt.

“But it is not just about Jadon. I think we have more players in the same situation. I don’t need to give Jadon a message because I speak with Jadon every day. I had a conversation yesterday with him. He just has to give his best until the end and this is what we want from Jadon.”

Now, Romano has revealed his “information” on Sancho, with the “current expectation” that United and Sancho will “not continue together”.

“Let me clarify something on Jadon Sancho, I told you in recent weeks that Chelsea have an obligation to buy for a £25m package,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So that’s an important part of the story, obligation to buy but with a clause worth £5m to basically send the player back to Manchester United in case they decide to not activate the option.

“But what I wanted to mention guys, is that my information on the recent stories about United is that even if Chelsea decide to send the player back to Old Trafford, the plan for Jadon Sancho and United is not to continue together.

“So the priority for Sancho is to stay at Chelsea – he still hopes to stay at Chelsea. In case Chelsea decide the opposite and send the player back to United, the current expectation is not for United and Sancho to continue together.

“It would take something absolutely crazy and completely driven by the coach, by Ruben Amorim, because the management already wanted to sell Sancho one year ago.”