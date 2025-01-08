Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford before his agent’s meeting with AC Milan.

The 27-year-old has been linked with several European clubs after he made it clear that he wants to leave Man Utd this month.

Rashford’s reputation and value have declined over the past 18 months as he’s been slammed for his poor form, so a loan is most likely this month.

Earlier this week, a report named AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray as possible destinations, though his agent has travelled to have a meeting with the Serie A giants.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed Rashford is a ‘big priority’ for AC Milan, who have ‘proposed a loan with an option to buy’.

On Tuesday evening, Di Marzio said: ‘Milan are aiming high and have identified Marcus Rashford as their big target for the winter transfer market.

‘In the last few hours, the Rossoneri club has put forward a concrete proposal for the English talent to its agents, trying to bring him to Milan with a formula that includes an initial loan, accompanied by a right of redemption.’

Romano has since provided another update, saying the Rashford saga is about to ‘enter its important stages’.

He says it’s ‘deal on’ with discussions taking place ‘today’, but it is also noted that Rashford’s relationship with Man Utd is ‘not broken’.

In his column for GiveMeSport, Romano said: ‘The future of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is about to enter its important stages.

‘It’s an open race as of now, but yes, movements have finally started with his brother/agent and his camp travelling around Europe to meet with clubs, explore possibilities and consider ideas ahead of the next weeks in order to decide what to do.

‘Let’s clarify first of all that there are still some chances for Rashford to stay and continue at Manchester United. The relationship is complicated, but not completely broken at this stage.

‘Ruben Amorim wants to see more from Marcus, that’s very clear. He’s not been happy with some training sessions in recent weeks and that is the main reason why he’s been left out of the squad several times, apart from at Anfield where he missed the game because he was ill. But the story remains open.

‘Meanwhile, Rashford is considering his options and his camp has started movements. While I’m writing this column, Marcus’ brother is in Italy, ready for face-to-face talks with AC Milan who are among the clubs keen on understanding the conditions of the deal.

‘We’re not at advanced stages or not even in concrete negotiations as of now, but AC Milan are looking for an offensive player to add to their roster and Rashford is high on their list.

‘The England international’s salary is also a key part of the story; Milan are not planning to cover the full salary but could be open to including a buy option clause in negotiations. For sure, talks will take place and we will see if Milan will be able to advance on both the player and club side with Man United.’