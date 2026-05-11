Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s move for Atalanta star Ederson, while Rasmus Hojlund nears a permanent exit.

Ederson is a long-term Man Utd target and he has been heavily linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

This comes ahead of United’s midfield overhaul, with club chiefs expected to target at least two summer signings in this department to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Initially, Ederson looked likely to join Atletico Madrid this summer, but they have recently turned to Wolves star Joao Gomes and it has been claimed that the Red Devils have now ‘agreed personal terms’ with the Atalanta star.

However, Man Utd are also linked with a wide array of alternatives and Romano insists a deal for Ederson is “not completed yet”.

“The deal is not completed yet,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“The reality is that Ederson is one of the names on Manchester United’s list. Not from now, not from yesterday, not from tomorrow.

“It has been the case since summer 2025, when United’s recruitment team included the Brazilian midfielder as one of their candidates

“At that time it was not possible to proceed because Atalanta did not want to sell the player. Now the player is available because he is out of contract in 2027 and is not going to sign a new deal. So yes, Ederson is available, and Manchester United are aware of that.

“My understanding is that United are talking to his agents. I told you some time ago that the conversations are active between United and the agents. They are also aware of Atalanta’s price tag: €45 million. So there are contacts for Ederson, but he is not the only one.”

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INEOS set to receive “final green light” over Rasmus Hojlund

As well as two midfielders, Man Utd are also expected to target signings in other areas to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Champions League qualification will raise United’s funds, but several exits are also going to bring in cash, and they will receive 44 million euros (£38m) from Hojlund’s permanent move to Napoli.

“United could get the final green light, the official approval to receive €44m, a total package of €50m, for Rasmus Hojlund,” Romano added.

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“Because if Napoli get official qualification for Champions League football on Monday, the obligation to buy for Hojlund will be activated.

“So Manchester United are set to receive €44m on top of the €6m they already received last year in August 2025 from Napoli for the loan deal.

“The €50m package is set to be activated next week for Hojlund. He will also have a release clause in his contract from June 2027, not this summer, but from next summer, valid for €85m.

“So that is the story on Hojlund, and obviously it is extra money for Manchester United. That is an important topic.”