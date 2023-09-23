Romano reveals the ‘only way’ Sancho can have a future at Man Utd; Onana impresses team-mates

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho will only be able to resume his role at the club if he apologises to the manager and coaching staff “directly”.

Sancho came off the bench for the Red Devils opening three Premier League matches of the season but Ten Hag left him out of the squad entirely for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break.

The England international took to social media to reject claims made by Man Utd boss Ten Hag that he’d been dropped because of poor performances in training.

Reports have claimed that Sancho has refused to apologise to Ten Hag, despite deleting his post, and he’s now been made to train away from the first-team squad.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed there is only one way back for Sancho and that’s if he apologises to the Man Utd manager.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “For Jadon Sancho, I’m receiving many questions about why the situation is not getting resolved, why the situation is still the same, why Sancho is not with the squad…

READ MORE: Rating 10 Ten Hag signings at Man Utd as the Mailbox argues Salah being selfish is a ‘myth’

“Guys, at the moment, from Manchester United, they want Jadon Sancho to apologise and to speak directly to the manager and the coaching staff to resolve the situation. This is the only way to resolve things. As of today, Jadon Sancho has still not apologised and this is why the situation is still in limbo and why there is still no green light for him to return to the first-team squad.

“There’s a way back for Jadon Sancho if he says sorry and apologises to the coaching staff. Of course, it’s also about discussing problems together – but this is not the case yet.

“Sancho has his own reasons, but Manchester United were not happy with the player’s attitude and the performances in training, so let’s see what Sancho will decide to do and if they can come to an agreement to try and change the situation. Otherwise, the January market will probably be the only solution for Jadon Sancho.

“I’m not aware of the other Man United players position in this case, but I think they all know it’s just up to the player and the coaching staff to sort out, not them.”

Andre Onana hasn’t had the best start to his time at Man Utd with the Red Devils goalkeeper making a mistake for their opening goal in a 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League during midweek.

On Onana, Romano added: “Obviously it’s not a positive time for Manchester United in the Premier League with so many injuries and we know how complicated the Bayern game was.

“We know the situation is tense around the squad but Erik ten Hag is trying to take care of everything to resolve that situation and also to have as many players recovering as possible because it’s crucial to have players fresh to help with rotation.

“After the game at the Allianz Arena, Andre Onana asked to speak to the television broadcasters to discuss his performance and to publicly say sorry to his team-mates.

“Right after the public interviews, he entered the dressing room to speak to the manager, to the coaching staff and especially to his team-mates. He said sorry to everyone in the dressing room, taking responsibility for his bad performance and to show his leadership qualities once again, because it’s not easy to do these kind of things.

“He’s 100 percent sure that Manchester United can do important things in the season, so this apology was really appreciated by his team-mates and by the coaching staff and means they can all move forward together.

“This is the approach that people at Manchester United want to see when a situation is not easy. No one at the club is changing their mind about Andre Onana just because of the standard of his initial performances, and they’re sure that in the long term he’s going to be an important player for this team.”