According to reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated his ‘decision’ to INEOS as he is desperate to return to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of securing a replacement for former head coach Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on Monday morning.

Amorim‘s exit has followed a string of poor performances as he’s failed to make up for the mess of last season, while he has also butted heads with the director of football, Jason Wilcox, over transfers.

This made Amorim’s position untenable, with Man Utd currently looking to appoint an interim manager until the summer, at which point they will bring in a more established permanent successor.

Club legend Darren Fletcher is currently in charge on an interim basis, but it remains to be seen whether he will be handed the role for the remainder of this campaign.

It has emerged that fellow club legend Solskjaer is in the frame for a shock second stint as Man Utd manager after making his availability clear to INEOS.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano revealed an update on this potential move. He said on X: ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjær, waiting for Man United to decide as he’s keen on caretaker manager job.

‘Jonny Evans, ready to return as assistant coach immediately as BBC reported.’

Romano has provided more details on his YouTube channel, claiming Solskjaer’s decision on a return is that he ‘doesn’t care’ about ‘money or a contract’, with his ‘message’ to INEOS that ‘he just wants to be back at Man Utd to help the club in this difficult moment’.

Despite this, Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils hierarchy have also ‘contacted’ Fletcher and Michael Carrick over taking charge until the summer.

Regarding this process, Sky Sports added: ‘Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer have both been spoken to, informally, about the possibility of them taking charge until the end of the season, alongside the current caretaker Darren Fletcher. It’s expected that other candidates will also be called before any decision is taken.

‘While the current focus is on finding an interim boss, the club haven’t ruled out the possibility of making a substantive appointment, if they decide the right coach is available. For that, United are considering a much wider pool.’

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been mooted as a long-term option for Man Utd, though he remained coy when asked about the vacancy on Tuesday.

He said: “I am Crystal Palace manager. It’s wasted time for you to ask any more questions. I don’t talk about any other club other than Crystal Palace.”