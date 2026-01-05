Amorim future ‘now in doubt’ as Romano ‘tension’ between ‘unhappy’ Man Utd boss and Wilcox

Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is “not happy” with “tension behind the scenes” between him and the board.

The Red Devils came from behind to draw 1-1 against arch-rivals Leeds on Sunday as Man Utd continued their inconsistent form in the Premier League.

Despite winning just three of their last 11 matches, Man Utd are somehow sixth in the Premier League table, although they are just four points ahead of 14th-place Crystal Palace.

On Friday, head of their match against Leeds, Amorim voiced his frustration at the potential of no new signings in the January transfer window.

And when asked about his comments after their draw against Leeds, the Man Utd boss said: “I noticed that you receive selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United and that is clear.

“I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decided to change.

“I will do my job and every department, the scouting department, the sporting director, needs to do their job.

“I will do mine for 18 months and then we will watch.

“So that was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.

“And that is going to finish in 18 months, and then everyone is going to to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.”

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed that there “really [is] some tension behind the scenes” at Old Trafford between Amorim and the Man Utd hierarchy.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can tell you is that the situation is really tense, there is really some tension behind the scenes with Ruben Amorim and the management (the board).

“He is not happy. He is not happy with the process of the club in terms of bringing in new signings. Then it’s not easy for the club to find replacements for players like Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo.

“Then he said that he signed for Man Utd as a manager, not as a coach. He wants to decide. He wants to make an impact, which is about his message to the club. He wants to play 3-4-2-1/3-4-3 in terms of tactics.

“At the moment, United are not following that model in terms of new signings. Now, they (Ineos) are discussing internally to see how they handle this situation.”

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the tension is specifically between Amorim and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand there is growing tension between Ruben Amorim and Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox.

‘Sources close to #MUFC say Wilcox would like Amorim to be more tactically adaptable, while the Manchester United boss is disappointed at the lack of planned activity in January having been told last year incomings were possible. Remains to be seen whether any senior arrivals come this month.’

Before later adding: ‘Ruben Amorim’s future at #MUFC now in doubt after his post-match comments today.’