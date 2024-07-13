Romano reveals third potential Man Utd signing after Zirkzee and De Ligt is ‘keen’ to sign

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is “keen” to join Man Utd this summer as he looks to “try a different experience”, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to make progress in the transfer market with a deal for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee sealed after the Netherlands international completed a medical yesterday.

Man Utd want to sign two new centre-backs with Everton’s pending sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa all but ending the Red Devils’ chances of landing Jarrad Branthwaite, unless they pay the £70m asking price.

But they have had a bid accepted for Lille’s Leny Yoro, although they face fierce competition from Real Madrid, and Matthijs de Ligt is expected to be their next big target after securing Zirkzee’s signature.

And transfer expert Romano explains that De Ligt has agreed a contract until 2029 with Man Utd and that talks between Bayern Munich and the Red Devils are “proceeding well”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Matthijs de Ligt told his agent Rafaela Pimenta two weeks ago: only Man United, no negotiations with other clubs. The contract agreed is valid until June 2029, five years. De Ligt only wants United. Negotiations between Man United and Bayern are also proceeding well.

“More on Matthijs de Ligt. Man United and Bayern are close to reaching an agreement on the fee, talks progressing. Bayern insist on €50m with Man United structuring the proposal with add-ons included. United want de Ligt deal done as soon as possible.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd lodge £21m first offer for ‘extraordinary’ Liverpool target but club could demand Sancho ‘swap’

👉 £60m Premier League star ‘wants to join’ Man Utd after Ten Hag ‘seals’ summer signing

👉 Man Utd transfer ‘will happen very soon’ as Bayern Munich ‘want to sell’ Tottenham, Red Devils target

Another player who Man Utd are rumoured to like is Uruguay international Ugarte with the defensive midfielder only swapping Sporting Lisbon for PSG last summer.

There was a report in France earlier in the week which claimed Man Utd had made an offer of €45m plus bonuses for Ugarte, who PSG paid €60m for 12 months ago.

Issuing an update on the Red Devils interest in Ugarte, Romano told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, Ugarte, at the moment, is probably the easiest name between the ones you mentioned, because Ugarte could be available in the summer transfer window as, for Paris Saint-Germain, he is not a crucial player.

“He didn’t have an easy second part of the season at PSG, Luis Enrique was not using him so much so the idea of Manuel Ugarte trying a different experience, if he has the possibility to go to Premier League, he’s keen on that possibility.

“He’s keen on Manchester United and even without Champions League football for Ugarte, it’s something that he would be happy to do.”