Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed three more signings that Manchester United could make in this summer window.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd have been really active in this summer’s transfer window, with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow as their most notable additions.

But it has been pretty quiet regarding more potential incomings over the past couple of weeks.

The Red Devils do remain in the market for more additions, with it widely reported that they are keen to sign a third new midfielder after landing Tielemans and Santos.

Michael Carrick‘s side also reportedly want to sign a new left-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw, while Romano claims they can also bring in a new striker under the right conditions.

“Michael Carrick said today that we can do something special this season, which shows the ambition inside Manchester United,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“On transfers, he made it clear the squad is very good and well balanced, but it can still improve. He said there are one or two positions the club are working on.

“We already know about the search for a left-back and a third midfielder, while something could also happen in attack if the right opportunity appears.

“I still expect Manchester United to do more business before the window closes.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals Michael Carrick’s “private” stance on Marcus Rashford

Romano has also reacted to Carrick’s latest comments on Marcus Rashford following his return to Man Utd.

“Carrick also spoke very positively about Marcus Rashford,” Romano added.

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“He said Rashford arrived in a very good mood, can give the team something different and something special, and that he knows the player very well.

“I am told those positive messages have also been consistent in private, so Carrick is more than happy to continue with Marcus Rashford.”

Carrick has also commented on Kobbie Mainoo after he did not play a single minute for England at the World Cup.

Despite this, Carrick has insisted that the tournament was not a waste of time for the centre-midfielder.

“I spoke to him all the way through the World Cup, not loads, but little bits,” Carrick said.

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“It’s challenging. From the outside we all see the glitz, the glamour and all the positive sides of football.

“But players are human beings. We all have our ups and downs. It’s important we support each other.

“It was a good experience for Kobbie. It’s a World Cup and that is a big step.

“He’s still such a young man and he’s achieved so much, so quickly. To be at the stage he’s at is an achievement.”