Romano reveals Man Utd transfer plan for January after being linked with £140m duo

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Man Utd are preparing to do in the January transfer window amid a turnaround in results under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have taken ten points from a possible 12 in their last four Premier League matches with eight-placed Man Utd on the same points as fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Their recent run of good form came at a great time for Amorim with the Portuguese head coach under huge pressure earlier on in the season to turn their results and performances around.

Man Utd are now able to look ahead to the January transfer window after wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton have given Amorim some breathing room.

Over the weekend, Man Utd were linked with moves for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who could both be signed for a reported £70m each.

And Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are looking to sign a midfielder in January as the transfer expert reveals the club’s winter transfer window plans.

READ: Five Manchester United stars who need to be replaced with upgrades, including one summer signing

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals verdict on ‘advanced’ transfer as Chelsea ‘respond’ – ‘I’d be very surprised’

👉 Man Utd receive new ‘offer’ for Kobbie Mainoo after Romano transfer update

👉 Gary Neville worried about ‘awkward’ Man Utd star after Forest draw: ‘The jury is out’

Romano added: “But Amorim sends a clear message also in public talking about January. First of all, he says the window will be open and there is the possibility they will do something. So, not closing the doors to the opportunity to bring in new players, and it’s already an update for Man Utd. But he also says, ‘I don’t want players for the short-term.’

“Amorim is not bringing in a player for just a few months. A player will join Man Utd only if they believe the player could be an option for the long-term. They don’t want to add a player just in terms of numbers, also because Man Utd have one competition this season plus the FA Cup incoming, and they want to focus on the Premier League.

“They already have several players. So, if someone joins in January, it will be a player who Man Utd can trust for the present but also for the future.”