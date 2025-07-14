Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has ruled out a move from Man Utd to “hijack” Galatasaray’s deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils have only made one major signing this summer with Matheus Cunha joining from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m, while youngster Diego Leon also arrived from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have also been bidding for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo but the Bees are holding firm on their £70m valuation of the player.

In an update over the weekend, Romano said of the Red Devils’ chase for Mbeumo: “I can guarantee to you again this week, Man United, fully focused on Bryan Mbeumo deal with Brentford, with conversations still underway, with Man United’s absolute focus being on Mbeumo, with a player still waiting for Manchester United as a top priority.

“So they keep advancing. They keep working on this deal for Mbeumo. There is still an agreement to reach with Brentford, but I’m told that the conversations are ongoing to try to reach this agreement and let the player travel and complete his move. So Man United keep working on Bryan Mbeumo as absolute priority.”

Man Utd are also keen to bring in a new centre-forward this summer with numerous names linked, including Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, who is on the verge of signing for Arsenal.

Napoli striker Osimhen – who spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray – is available this summer with Man Utd heavily linked to the Nigeria international, as well as other Premier League sides.

It now looks almost certain that Osimhen will join up with Galatasaray on a permanent basis this summer despite a report in recent days that Man Utd could still look to hijack a deal worth €75m (£65m).

Responding to rumours of a potential Man Utd hijack, Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “Reports about Man Utd hijacking the deal of Galatasaray from Victor Osimhen, from what I’m told, this is not true.

“Osimhen is getting closer to joining Galatasaray. €75m deal. Now, Napoli have to give final approval. Galatasaray are getting closer after always being confident about signing Osimhen.

“New contacts will take place in the new week. Man Utd are not part of this story, not part of this conversation, also because Galatasaray will give Osimhen an important salary – €16m/season.

“Man Utd were never going to be at the table for those numbers in terms of salary. Forget about the hijack.”