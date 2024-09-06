Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed two reasons why £86m flop Antony didn’t leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd did some positive business in the summer, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte being their notable additions.

The Red Devils also managed to get rid of some dead wood as they have offloaded Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Several more Man Utd players were linked with moves elsewhere. In recent days, Casemiro and Antony have reportedly attracted interest from the Turkish Super Lig, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce mooted as potential destinations.

Casemiro was dragged off at half time against Liverpool as he produced an embarrassing performance and Romano has revealed when he “expects” the Brazil international to leave Man Utd.

“In the last 24 hours, we had two stories related to Manchester United players that I was checking. One is Casemiro, because it’s not been an easy beginning of the season for him,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“A poor game against Liverpool can happen, but Erik ten Hag decided to back him and support him after the game, saying he’s a serial winner. He’s a top professional. He’s going to be back at the top level.

“It’s not a secret that Man United were open to selling Casemiro this summer, but there was never a concrete proposal on the table to help make a deal happen.

“Now, we’ve had rumours about Galatasaray and Casemiro because the Turkish market is still open and Galatasaray are always very active.

“What I’m told is that in this moment, the clear message is that Casemiro is going nowhere, because Manchester United already sold Scott McTominay and have no intention to lose one more midfielder.”

He continued: “The expectation I have is for Casemiro is to leave Manchester United in 2025, and we will see if it’s going to be January or in the summer. It will depend on opportunities.

“Lots has been said or written about Casemiro and any pundit has his or her own opinion of course, but I’m no one to support any other views.

“My personal opinion is that sometimes PL football could be too intense for Casemiro, but he remains an important player and his career must be respected. Ugarte will help to rotate and have a fresher Casemiro sometimes.”

Romano also claims Antony did not move to Real Betis last week because Man Utd and the player were “not convinced about this possibility”>

“The other rumour was about Antony and Spanish clubs,” Romano added.

“I can tell you, in the final days of the summer transfer window, Real Betis tried to explore a move but both United and the player were not convinced about this possibility.

“So, nothing happened with Real Betis, and the rumours linking Fenerbahçe because Jose Mourinho is looking for a winger is not happening. This is a very clear statement from people close to the player.”