Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out two positions that will be prioritised by Premier League giants Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils were active in the winter transfer window as their priority was to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for a major rebuild under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd only managed to offload Marcus Rashford and Anthony to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, so their limited funds ensured Patrick Dorgu was their only big-money signing in January for an initial fee of £25m.

Under Amorim, United are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and they are miles away from being in a position to challenge for the title.

Their struggles are likely to continue after there were limited incomings in January, but Amorim claims it was his “decision” to make Dorgu his only high-value addition.

“We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that,” Amorim said.

“I’m not naive, I said that many times, this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation.

“I know when I chose this profession that you have the risk of results and I knew when I came here I look at the schedule.

“I look at the team, my decision changing everything in the middle of the season without new signings is a danger for a coach, but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end it’s going to pay off.”

Looking ahead to the summer, United required upgrades in most positions and Romano claims they “intend” to sign players in two positions at the very least.

Romano said: “For sure, the intention is to bring in at least one player able to play behind the strikers and one centre-forward, a proper number nine who can score goals regularly.

“But while it’s still too early to make decisions, for sure the plan is clear and after January, Man United can fully focus on the summer window.

“The clear intention is to invest in young players with salaries in line with the new plan wanted by INEOS, trusting Ruben Amorim’s idea as he keeps telling the club how crucial it is to bring in players who can give intensity to this squad – this is the key word that will dominate the summer window for Man United.

“Nothing has been decided yet in terms of names, it’s too early. It’s also important to understand which competition Manchester United will play (in terms of European football) and also to understand the budget.

“For sure, internally the plan is to bring in a new striker in the summer.”