Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reason for a delay in Man Utd finalising a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to build on their brilliant end to the season under Michael Carrick by supporting the new permanent head coach in the transfer market.

Man Utd will look to sign at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum to help improve the squad as they face a Champions League campaign next term.

The Red Devils have been linked with multiple midfielders over the summer but Atalanta’s Ederson now looks like being their first signing of the summer.

After impressing once again in Serie A last season, Man Utd have moved early to attempt to tie up a deal for the Brazil international with personal terms already agreed.

It has been close for a week or two and Romano has now revealed the final touches that are delaying Ederson’s move being finalised at Man Utd.

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Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “What’s happening is very technical now. Atalanta have announced Cristiano Giuntoli will be their new sporting director, and Sarri will be the new manager.

“Those are going to be the people in charge of closing the deal with Man Utd. United already reached very advanced stages of the deal.

“It’s done on the player’s side and is waiting for the final touches, but again, Atalanta have new people in charge now.

“United hope to close the deal at around €40-45m. They are working on these final touches, and Ederson will be a Man Utd player unless something crazy happens.”

Schmeichel: Ederson’s balance stands out

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel thinks Ederson will give the Red Devils midfield physicality and technical ability in their midfield.

READ: Man Utd to make ‘serious’ £50m move for Prem midfielder after Ederson signs

Schmeichel told Sky Sports: “When you compare Ederson to many young midfielders in Europe, what stands out immediately is his balance. Some midfielders are very technical but weak physically. Others are aggressive but limited on the ball. Ederson gives you both.

“He can win duels, carry the ball forward, press aggressively and still stay calm under pressure. That combination is very difficult to find. I also like his mentality. He plays with intensity and personality, which is something Manchester United need more of in midfield.

“When you watch him against top European teams, he never hides. That’s important because Old Trafford is not a place for players who disappear when pressure comes.

“For me, he has the profile to succeed in the Premier League and especially at Manchester United.”

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