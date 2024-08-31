Romano reveals bizarre way Sancho could return to Man Utd from Chelsea next summer

Man Utd could see Jadon Sancho return to Old Trafford next summer because of a strange clause in his transfer to Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” following criticism from Erik ten Hag.

Winger Sancho, who cost Man Utd £72m when he joined from Dortmund in July 2021, has not played for the Red Devils since a 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest last August.

It is understood Sancho reflected on past issues, and both men agreed to draw a line under the situation and move on.

However, after being left out of the Man Utd squads for the first two Premier League matches of the season against Fulham and Brighton it became clear that he would only play a small part for Ten Hag this term.

When asked on Friday, ahead of the match against Liverpool, about Sancho’s future, Ten Hag replied: “As far as I know, I expect him to stay, yeah.”

The Dutchman added: “We are happy with him. We need a good squad. We have to play many games until January. After the break we play every third day so we need options.”

But just hours later he was on his way to Chelsea in a loan deal with an obligation for the Blues to buy. However, Romano has revealed that it is not quite that simple.

The transfer expert revealed in a social media post on Saturday morning that Sancho could return to Man Utd if Chelsea fail to finish in the top 14 in the Premier League this season.

Revealing the bizarre clause, Romano wrote on X: “Jadon Sancho, Chelsea and Man Utd signed all docs in time as deal is 100% done. Loan with obligation to buy guaranteed, formally if CFC will finish among first 14 position in PL table. Fee starts from £20m guaranteed up to £25m in add-ons based on performances.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd finally announce midfield signing after expected transfer date

👉 Man Utd land signing No 6 as Ugarte finally announced, with sell-on clause details revealed

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea reach Sancho ‘agreement’; ‘obligation to buy’ price surfaces with ‘proposal accepted’

Not everyone was excited about the prospect of Sancho moving to Chelsea with former Man Utd striker Louis Saha warning the 24-year-old that he may struggle to get game time at Stamford Bridge.

Saha told Betfred: “That’s going to be a really bad piece of business, for sure, because it’s really hard to see how it can work due to all the other young attacking players already at Chelsea.

“I don’t see why he would be excited to go there and I don’t see him going to Chelsea anyway, but I could be wrong. There’s still space for him on Manchester United’s team, but the manager may want to sell him. I do understand though that Jadon’s looking for a solution to find first-team football elsewhere.”