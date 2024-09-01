Man Utd: Romano reveals Chelsea, Sancho ‘sacrifice’ in ‘the only way’ to secure deadline day transfer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jadon Sancho is “almost guaranteed” to leave Manchester United and join Chelsea on a permanent deal.

One of the summer’s most surprising transfers saw Sancho leave Man Utd and join Chelsea on deadline day. This deal is structured as a loan with an obligation to buy.

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd and his long-term future had been in doubt after his fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag last season.

After refusing to apologise for accusing Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat, Sancho was banished from the first team and was sent back to Borussia Dortmund on loan during this year’s winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old impressed for Dortmund during the run-in and he featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season, but he was not involved in their first two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign.

Earlier this summer, Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund were mooted as permanent destinations for Sancho, but Chelsea and Juventus battled for his signature in the final days of the window and he opted to accept a move to Stamford Bridge.

Having already revealed a bizarre way Sancho could return to Man Utd next season, Romano has now provided the details behind his move to Chelsea.

“With Sancho, Chelsea sent two different proposals to Manchester United on Deadline Day – one was a loan with a buy option, with a higher loan fee and higher buy option, but no guarantee for Manchester United that Chelsea would take the buy option, so no guarantee of selling the player,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“The other was a loan with an obligation, with the guarantee that Chelsea were going to buy Sancho from Manchester United in summer 2025.

“So, basically, Chelsea told Man United to decide between these two deals. After some internal discussions, United decided to choose the second option, so Chelsea have the obligation to buy Sancho next summer, with the Red Devils set to receive £20-25m for Sancho.

“This permanent deal is almost guaranteed as it will be triggered as long as Chelsea finish in the first 14 places in the Premier League table.”

Romano also reveals Sancho needed to make a ‘sacrifice’ to secure his move to Chelsea, but he “really wanted to join” the Premier League giants.

“This deal took some time, with the first talks being over a swap deal, while United were then insisting on a swap transfer,” Romano added.

“Eventually they came to the agreement mentioned above, while Sancho also really wanted to join Chelsea. Man United just wanted to move on from Sancho as they understood the player only wanted to leave. This is why they accepted this solution but still at their condition.

“So it all started from the player as he really wanted to join Chelsea, it was his priority, and it’s true that the player reduced his salary for this move, as it was the only way to make it happen.”