Fabrizio Romano reveals three ‘crucial factors’ as Man Utd transfer ‘edges closer’

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is edging closer to the exit at Old Trafford with Juventus showing interest in the player, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in each of their first three Premier League matches of the season before being dropped from the matchday squad to face Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Erik ten Hag suggested it was Sancho’s poor performances in training that had led to his omission from the squad with Sancho denying that on social media and claiming he’d been made a “scapegoat” by the Man Utd boss.

The England international eventually deleted his post but is refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and continues to train away from the rest of the first-team squad.

He has been banned from all of their first-team facilities and now looks certain to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window with rumours of interest building.

Football Insider claims that Sancho ‘edges closer’ to a move away from Old Trafford and that he is ‘looking more and more likely to leave’ in the winter.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are said to be ‘among the clubs keen to explore a move’ for Sancho, while there is also interest from Saudi Arabia, as the Man Utd winger’s ‘first-team exile continues’.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on Juventus’ interest in Sancho, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I want to start today’s column with an exclusive update on the future of Jadon Sancho.

“As we know, the situation has been really complicated for the last two months – between Sancho and Manchester United, the people at the club, the coaching staff and obviously Erik ten Hag.

“I can confirm again, as I’ve said in recent weeks, that Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window – that’s the idea. There have been many rumours about clubs, but now I can tell you that Juventus made contact in recent days to be informed on the Sancho situation.

“Juve appreciate the player and think he could be a good opportunity on the market, but because of their financial situation, the only way to make it happen is a loan deal. The salary is an important one, so Juventus would need United to cover part of that salary.

“To be clear, at the moment it’s not even a negotiation, just Juventus asking for information on the situation Sancho, so let’s see what happens because for United the best thing to do is to wait and see if other clubs join the race.

“We’ve had many rumours about a return to Borussia Dortmund, and interest from Saudi clubs, and for United it makes sense to sell the player rather than loan him out. Still, in case they can’t do that, keep an eye on a loan deal and keep an eye on Juventus.

“Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli was in London almost two weeks ago, and there have been rumours about players like Kalvin Phillips and Thomas Partey, but from what I understand these players are not a priority.

“Sancho, however, is an opportunity, and they’ve had initial conversations, but it will depend on United, on the salary coverage, and if they’re open to a loan deal or not.

“These will be crucial factors, because what’s not going to happen is Juve offering £40-50m – this is simply not an option.

“For Juventus the only way is a loan deal, potentially with a buy clause, not mandatory included, but we’re not at that stage yet. The crucial point will be to understand the conditions of the deal, and it’s too early to say at the moment.

“From my perspective, I think Juventus would be a very good move for Sancho. They can offer space, new motivation, and a chance to fight for the title as they’re doing very well in Italy this season.

“Sancho certainly needs to leave and play regular football, so this looks a good option for him, but at the same time I think United will wait for permanent deal proposals, so that’s a potential issue.”