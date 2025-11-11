Romano reveals Man Utd will sign striker in January on one condition; scout ‘Brazilian Haaland’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd will consider signing a striker if Benjamin Sesko’s injury is worse than first feared.

The Red Devils rescued a point in the dying moments of a 2-2 draw against Tottenham over the weekend with Matthijs de Ligt’s header maintaining their five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Sesko missed a couple of good chances to score for Man Utd earlier in the match, while the Slovenia international – who has only scored two goals this season – saw his afternoon cut short as he was taken off with an injury late on.

Ruben Amorim hinted after the match that Man Utd could have to look at strengthening their forward line in the winter window as he pointed to Sesko’s injury and Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo leaving for AFCON.

Amorim told reporters: “We have to check everything, we have to check what’s happened with Ben.

“Of course we are going to have a problem there (AFCON), but we already knew, you can prepare in summer, but then you have a lot of players who are not going to play because it’s one game a week, so the manage of that situation is going to be hard, so let’s see when the window is open if we can improve the team and trying to repair something that happened. Until then we have to take the chance. We’ll see.”

But Romano reckons it could be unlikely that Man Utd sign a new striker if Sesko is only out for a short period of time.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “While I’m recording this video, it’s 2:30pm in England, but still no official statement from Manchester United on the injury of Benjamin Sesko.

“My information, guys, is that internally at Man United, they feel that is not going to be a super long injury, so not six, seven, eight months, not that kind of injury. That’s the feeling of Manchester United. It’s going to take some time, of course, he’s not going to be not going to be ready tomorrow morning, but not going to be a super long injury.

“And that’s obviously an important news, an important impact. Also Manchester United strategies, because Ruben Amorim after the game, they had a draw against Tottenham and Ruben Amorim said: ‘Let’s see also the injury of Sesko We have some players going for AFCON. And then there is the injury of Sesko that might impact the general transfer window for Man United.

“Well, in case of long injury, maybe season over, in that case, Man United had to consider something for the general transfer window. Now, the expectation, according to my information internally, Man United feel that the injury is not super serious, it’s not going to be super long. It’s going to take some time again, it’s not a short one, but not gonna take super long, and that’s important.

“So let’s wait for Manchester United statement, but that’s the feeling.

“Just one for a few questions linked to this situation. First questions in England, some reports of maybe Rasmus Hojland can come back to Man United, from Napoli loan to cover the Sesko injury…no Rasmus Hojland doesn’t have any recall clause to his contract at Napoli with Manchester United for the loan.

“So there is no recall clause. And also, Hojland feels as a Napoli player, not as a Man United player on loan. Hojland, 100% feels as a Napoli player. Napoli have all the intentions to sign Hojland on a permanent transfer from Man United, so with an obligation to buy there is an obligation to buy clause.

“Man United expect to receive a 50 million euros for Hojland, and they’re not planning to have the player back at the club. So at the moment, the situation is completely quiet about that, nothing expected in terms of movements for Rasmus Hojland, apart from what happens with Benjamin Sesko.”

And website United in Focus have revealed that Man Utd have sent scouts out to Qatar to watch the Under-17 World Cup and ‘among them was the Brazilian Erling Haaland, 17-year-old Dell from Bahia’.

The report adds: ‘Alongside a handful of Brazilians, United were keeping an eye on Dell and with three goals in the competition already, that interest will be growing, but he won’t come cheap.’