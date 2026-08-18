Fabrizio Romano has revealed how many more signings Man Utd are planning to sign as a left-back remains at the top of their list.

The Red Devils have completed four deals so far this summer with Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) arriving.

Man Utd have spent much of the summer chasing midfield signings with the Red Devils still eyeing one more addition in that area despite Tielemans and Santos joining.

Atalanta’s Ederson had been close to a move before it collapsed over medical concerns, while Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have been heavily linked.

At left-back, Newcastle’s Lewis Hall has emerged as their top target, although the Magpies aren’t keen on letting him leave, while Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys is also a on their list.

Giving an update, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd are currently very focused on a new left-back. Conversations are happening behind the scenes on several profiles. We know that one of the favourites was Lewis Hall at Newcastle, but Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. There are more candidates on the list at Man Utd being assessed, being discussed.

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“So let’s see what’s going to happen there. For sure, Man Utd are working on a new left-back. That’s the priority. In terms of midfielder, it might depend on opportunities. So if the right opportunity appears, I think Man Utd could still do something in midfield. Otherwise, they could stay with the current squad, as they already added Andre Santos and Tielemans to the team.

“So let’s see if the right name appears on the market. Otherwise, Man Utd will still focus their efforts on the left-back. For sure, Michael Carrick, not just in public in the interviews but also in private in the conversations he’s having with the club, is pushing to get one more player at least, maybe two. So we will be following that situation at Man Utd.”

Man Utd signing Arsenal star would be ‘an absolute no-brainer’

Wayne Rooney reckons Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly would be the perfect left-back signing to provide Luke Shaw with some competition.

Rooney said on Stick to United: “I don’t think you can rely on Luke Shaw to be consistent for the whole season and that leads me to Myles Lewis-Skelly.

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“We’re hearing that he could be available for not that much money, so I think that’s an absolute no-brainer.

“If you can get a player in who can play left-back and centre-midfield, that’s an absolute no-brainer. He’s young and he’s got a massive future ahead of him.

“I would like to see another centre back, another central midfielder and another centre forward so there’s still a lot of work to be done. But it’s really important that the players they bring in, the club do it right.

“Arsenal have spent a lot over the last couple of years so selling Lewis-Skelly makes some sense as it would be pure profit. I don’t think it would be a great look but I can see why they might sell him.

“If you’re United and he becomes available it’s a no-brainer, they definitely need to bring in a left-back, that’s a priority for United.

“I would like to think there’s more players coming in before the window closes, every fan including me wants to see that. But it’s about getting the right players.

“Looking at the money that has been spent over the last 10 years, it’s been an absolute disaster and the club are probably still recovering from that.”

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