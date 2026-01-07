Romano reveals OGS will get ‘final decision’ on January exit as he ‘leads’ Man Utd race

The new Man Utd boss will have the “final decision” on Joshua Zirkzee’s future as Fabrizio Romano reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently the “leading candidate”.

The Red Devils decided to sack Ruben Amorim on Monday with the Portuguese head coach’s time at Old Trafford proving unsuccessful.

Man Utd are now looking to bring in a new interim boss to take over until the end of the season with Darren Fletcher leading the team over the next game or two.

The Red Devils will then make a decision over Amorim’s permanent successor in the summer as they look to avoid another poor hire.

And Romano has confirmed on his YouTube channel that Solskjaer is “the leading candidate to become interim manager until the end of the season”.

Romano said: “After the situation with Ruben Amorim, the name I mentioned remains the same. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Contacts have taken place between Solskjaer, his representatives and Manchester United. The discussions are ongoing and Solskjaer is understood to be the leading candidate to become interim manager until the end of the season.

“Solskjaer has made it clear there are no issues regarding contract length, salary or timing. His message to the club is simple. He wants to help Manchester United.

“Everything is agreed on his side. Now it is up to Manchester United to decide whether to proceed.”

Romano added: “Other names discussed internally include Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy, both of whom know the club very well.

“At the moment, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the favourite.

“Darren Fletcher will be on the touchline for upcoming fixtures, with Jonny Evans also returning to the club to assist the backroom staff during this difficult period.”

Romano insists that the new interim boss will be given the “final decision” on whether Zirkzee will leave amid interest from Roma, while Kobbie Mainoo is now set to stay for the second half of the season.

Romano continued: “On Kobbie Mainoo, Napoli have been interested in recent months, but internally Manchester United now feel they want to trust the player for the second half of the season.

“The relationship with Amorim was not ideal, and a loan was possible, but with a new manager arriving, the feeling is that Mainoo could receive more opportunities.

“For Joshua Zirkzee, Roma remain very interested and their director has confirmed it.

“The player is open to the move, but the final decision will be made by the new manager together with the club.

“These two cases will be directly impacted by the managerial change, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently the leading candidate.”