Man Utd: Romano makes stunning Wilcox and directors sack claim ahead of Emery test

Fabrizio Romano insists the future of several Man Utd directors is “a situation we have to watch” with Jason Wilcox and other decision-makers under pressure.

The Red Devils came from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night to end a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

A retaken Bruno Fernandes penalty and a Matheus Cunha brace saw Man Utd take all three points in the second half after Matias Soule and Donyell Malen had put the Serie A side 2-0 up at half-time.

Michael Carrick had been coming under severe pressure over the club’s poor form and still has a long way to go to completely turnaround Man Utd’s fortunes, but this was a good start.

Transfer insider Romano insists Carrick “will get more opportunities, including the next game” against Aston Villa to prove he can move Man Utd in the right direction.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “After a very long time, Manchester United have won a football game. It’s their third win of the whole season. United have only won games at Old Trafford so far. The first was against Ipswich Town in the Premier League, then in the Champions League against Saba, and now they’ve beaten Roma in an incredible comeback on this Champions League night.

READ: Michael Carrick remains doomed but he’ll always have Matheus Cunha and the Roma comeback

“But there’s more to mention about this game because we all saw what happened at Old Trafford, going from 2-0 down to 3-2 in the second half. It was a huge turnaround and a really important moment for United.

“This win means, first of all, one thing: Michael Carrick now continues his story as Manchester United coach. Michael Carrick will get more opportunities, including the next game, which, if I remember correctly, is against Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa’s coach is Unai Emery, and I’ve told you several times here on the channel that Manchester United ideally consider Unai Emery a fantastic coach, probably the right man to be their ideal long-term manager.

“But I’ve also told you that Aston Villa have zero intention of letting Unai Emery leave now, midway through the season, or even in general. Aston Villa love Unai Emery, and the connection between everyone at the club and Unai is absolutely fantastic.

“At the moment, Unai leaving Aston Villa midway through the season is not at all likely or easy. Aston Villa want to continue with him, and Unai is very happy at Villa.

“But it’s curious that the next game is Manchester United against Aston Villa. It’s a big moment for Michael Carrick because beating Roma was absolutely crucial. Imagine losing another game at home. It would have been tough and really complicated for Michael Carrick to survive.

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“For sure, the indication is that Carrick will now get more opportunities, and this game against Roma will help him build momentum.”

Could Jason Wilcox and other directors now be under as much pressure as Carrick at Man Utd?

But Romano insisted that “the directors, not just the coach” are now coming under scrutiny as their decision making has led Man Utd to this point.

Romano added: “On Manchester United, apart from this Roma game, we have to mention the general situation because, OK, Man Utd won the game, but we can’t forget what happened so far, including in the first half.

“And also the directors’ position. Those who are making decisions are under scrutiny at Manchester United. That remains the case because it’s still a very difficult situation at the club.

“Winning this game can help. Let’s see what the reaction is going to be and what the next steps are, including against Aston Villa.

“But for sure, it’s a situation we have to watch: the one involving the directors, not just the coach.

“So it was an important night for Man Utd and an important night for Michael Carrick. We will see what happens next in terms of developments.”

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