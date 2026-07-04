Fabrizio Romano insists that it’s unlikely Crysencio Summerville will sign for Man Utd if Marcus Rashford is still at the club come the end of the summer.

The Red Devils have focused a lot of their attention on bringing in midfielders so far this summer with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson lined up.

Man Utd have missed out on deals for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes as they look to avoid overpaying for players.

While their main focus is on midfielders currently, Man Utd are looking to bring in a new left-back and left-winger as their other priority targets, while a new centre-back and/or striker feature lower down on their list.

West Ham’s Summerville features on their list of winger targets with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that Man Utd are in ‘direct club-to-club contact’ with West Ham over a potential move that could cost £50m.

Jacobs wrote on X earlier this week: ‘Manchester United open talks with West Ham over Crysencio Summerville. Direct club-to-club contact.

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‘Classified by Manchester United sources as exploratory at this stage, but the Dutch winger high in #MUFC thinking. Any bid could be contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold.’

Transfer expert Romano agreed that Rashford could have to leave before Summerville arrives – but he rejected Jacobs’ claims that club-to-club talks “have not started” between Man Utd and West Ham.

Speaking about the Summerville situation, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We had reports over the last 24 hours about Manchester United being in advanced talks to sign or opening talks to sign Crysencio Summerville,

“Guys, my understanding is the following: Man Utd focus is on midfielders. Man Utd want to sign midfielders.

“In midfield, they want to do something. For Summerville, they appreciate the player, is a player under consideration.

“I told you two weeks ago – under consideration, that’s it. I am told that negotiations, club-to-club or with agents of the player have not started as of now.

“If that will happen later on, I will let you know. But Man Utd are not in active talks now with Crysencio Summerville.

“He’s a player under consideration, but again, we have to understand also with what happens with Rashford.

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“Because, as of today, Rashford is at Manchester United, and if Rashford doesn’t leave, of course, the situation of Crysencio Summerville could be more complicated.

“So, that’s the status of the story.”

Rashford ‘showing positive messages’ to Man Utd

Earlier this week, Romano dropped an update on Rashford’s future specifically: “Marcus Rashford is now showing positive messages to Manchester United about the possibility of staying at the club.

“The window is still very long—eight weeks—so we can’t guarantee that Rashford is 100% staying at United. But Rashford is not closing doors to the possibility of restarting with United, to be part of the preseason under Michael Carrick. So Rashford is open, and that’s a very good message.

“The message was sent directly; agents of the player and a Man United meeting took place two days ago, and it was a positive meeting. So now Rashford has the chance to continue at Manchester United.

“Then, if a good proposal for Rashford and for United arrives, Rashford could still leave the club in the summer transfer window. If he doesn’t, maybe United could find one more player to use. So, United have a wildcard in Rashford, waiting to see what’s going to happen on the market.”

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