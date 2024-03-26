Romano reveals Man Utd ‘talks’ over top Arsenal, Chelsea target after PL star describes ‘ideal’ summer

Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be “discussed internally” by Man Utd as they look to finalise their summer targets, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Toney returned from an eight-month ban from football in January and initially returned to scoring ways with four goals in his first five matches.

Man Utd are looking for a new striker

The England international, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, has now failed to score in his last five games on the bounce but that will not put off clubs from pursuing him this summer.

Man Utd are on the lookout for a new striker after Erik ten Hag’s forwards struggled for goals in the first half of the season before Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford found their goalscoring boots in the new year.

A number of different strikers have been linked and now Romano insists their interest in Toney “could be one to watch” this summer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Ivan Toney attracted a lot of headlines back in January before eventually staying at Brentford, but we’re now hearing about Manchester United possibly being suitors for him in the summer.

“It’s just one of the options to be considered and discussed internally. As I said here multiple times, Man United are still in early stages of the process to decide which striker they want to sign; experienced or young. Talks are gonna take place internally, Toney will be one of the names available on the market so could be one to watch.

“Another United story doing the rounds involves Donny van de Beek, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite what others are reporting, though, I’m told no decision has been made at this stage. There has been no communication on player side or club side so far, so we’ll have to wait and see if he stays there or returns to Old Trafford.”

Toney: I move to Madrid and it’s all good

In a recent interview, the Brentford striker was asked what his ‘ideal’ end to the season and summer would look like, Toney replied on Sky Sports: “We start winning games. We win every game from now until the end of the season.

“I scored 20 goals. We’ve kept – I think there’s nine games left or something like that – nine clean sheets…job’s a good un.”

When pushed on the summer specifically, Toney added: “And then I’m in the mix for the Euros and then we win the Euros. Then [hopefully] things will fall into place.

“If Brentford was to sell me, they make their money, I move to Madrid and it’s all good.”

