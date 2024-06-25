Man Utd: Romano claims new Ten Hag deal ‘now almost agreed’ as Sancho discovers new transfer option

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is closing in on a new contract agreement with the Premier League club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils made the decision earlier this month to keep Ten Hag on as manager following a summit in Ibiza in which they revealed the news to the Dutchman.

Ten Hag a promising first season at Old Trafford, guiding Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, his second campaign didn’t quite go to plan with the Red Devils finishing eighth in the Premier League and crashing out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

An unexpected win over arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final gave INEOS hope that Ten Hag could remain manager and a lack of quality candidates to replace him was also a factor in their decision to keep him on.

Since announcing his stay, Man Utd have been attempting to agree a new contract with the former Ajax boss and now Romano has confirmed that talks are “advancing to final stages this week”.

Romano wrote on X: “EXCL: Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed. Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms. There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make U-turn on Branthwaite transfer stance as ‘growing expectation’ is revealed

👉 Man Utd: Man Utd make ‘first offer’ for fresh name as Copa America star is one of three ‘priorities’

👉 Man Utd ‘in negotiations’ for major coup as INEOS nip in for ex-Chelsea star as Barcelona dawdle

Man Utd need to raise funds from player sales this summer to help boost their reported £50m budget as the Red Devils look to give Ten Hag the tools to do his job.

One of those players they are looking to get serious money for is Jadon Sancho after the winger impressed in the second half of the season on loan at Dortmund.

Juventus and Dortmund have been linked with potential permanent moves for the England international but now reports in Spain claim the ‘new option’ is Barcelona.

Sancho is the ‘unexpected solution’ for the Catalan giants as they prepare to move on from their attempts to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

There are doubts that Barcelona will ‘appear again’ for Williams because of the Spain international’s increasingly high contract demands and now they will turn their attention towards Sancho.

Man Utd have previously offered Sancho to Barcelona but it was ‘not an option’ back then for the La Liga side as they had other targets in mind.

However, Sancho has ‘revalued’ himself and Barcelona are ‘very attentive’ to his situation at Old Trafford with the Red Devils looking to sell him this summer.

The report adds that the Catalans also need to sell before they can buy with a deal for Sancho a possibility if they can offload Raphinha, who has also been linked with Man Utd in the past.