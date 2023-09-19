Romano reveals it’s ‘not just’ Ten Hag who Man Utd star has fallen out with; Red Devils ‘go all out’ for £104m star

Pedri has been linked to Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho could be on his way out.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that it’s “not just Erik ten Hag” who Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has fallen out with.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the Premier League season before Ten Hag dropped him for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break.

Ten Hag revealed after the match against the Gunners that the Man Utd winger had been dropped due to his poor performances in training, before Sancho hit back on social media.

The 23-year-old posted that it was “completely untrue” that he’d been disappointing in training and that he was being made the “scapegoat” for their poor early-season form.

After reportedly refusing to apologise to Ten Hag for his conduct, Sancho has been training away from the first-team squad as Man Utd decide what action to take next.

But Sancho has also apparently fallen out with other members of the Man Utd coaching team with unhappiness growing over his “attitude” amongst other things.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s not just with Erik ten Hag but also with part of the coaching staff. They had different expectations [of] Jadon Sancho – it’s about the attitude, it’s about the performances, it’s about how he’s training.

“So, they wanted to see something completely different and they were not happy at all with his public answer after Erik ten Hag’s statements after the Arsenal game.

“On Sancho’s side – we also have to respect the player’s side – he believes that he’s training at [the] best level and that probably some of these famous rules at Manchester United are [applied] in [a] different way for different players and so Sancho feels like ‘it’s always on me but with some other players it’s not always the same’ and he insists that he’s fighting for the badge and is doing his best for Man Utd.”

There has been criticism of Man Utd’s summer signings as Gary Neville and others are unsure if their starting XI has actually improved despite spending towards £200m on new additions.

And Spanish publication Nacional insists they could respond to this by spending big on Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who is under the spotlight for his poor form and multiple injuries.

Thought to be ‘untouchable’ previously, Pedri ‘could become transferable if he does not improve’ his performances and injury record with Man Utd among the clubs ‘willing to go all out’ for the Spain international.

The 20-year-old, who has already played almost 150 times for Barcelona, has gone ‘from muscle injury to muscle injury’ with the Catalan giants ready to ‘wait to see what happens this season’ before making their mind up on him.

It is understood that ‘concern is growing’ after his latest injury threatens to rule him out of the El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28 and Man Utd, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool will ‘reach’ €120m (£104m) if he becomes available next summer.