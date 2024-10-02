Romano reveals Ten Hag meeting on Monday; Man Utd boss claims there is ‘nothing to panic about’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ensured he was in work “really early” on Monday to have a meeting with his players.

Some reports have claimed that Ten Hag only has two more matches to prove himself as Man Utd boss or potentially face the sack.

There are claims that the Red Devils are already looking for possible replacements with Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank and Max Allegri among the names linked.

The pressure has particularly ramped up on the Man Utd boss after their 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham saw them drop to 12th in the Premier League.

And Romano has claimed that Ten Hag got into work “really early” on Monday morning to analyse the Tottenham performance and speak to his players.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “Obviously, it’s a difficult day at Manchester United. Today, Erik ten Hag arrived really early at Carrington. It was really early in the morning. He wanted to talk to the team. He wanted to talk to the squad, obviously analyse the defeat against Tottenham.

“But also to discuss, on the mental point of view, how to react after this difficult moment. So it was tactical but also motivational, what happened today at Carrington. Difficult moment for Manchester United, but Ten Hag immediately wanted to react.”

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag has insisted that there is “nothing” for him “to panic about despite their latest Premier League defeat.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag said: “We are going to make a success from the season.

“Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort [the problems] out, this team can sort this out.”

When asked if he thinks he will still be in the job if Man Utd perform badly in their next two fixtures, Ten Hag replied: “I’m not thinking about it, I’m not anxious.

“We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership.

“We made this agreement, and we were all behind it. We know the strategy [is to bring in] young players in a transition period.

“They also know in May in all my last six seasons there were always trophies and that is what we are aiming for.”

Ten Hag added: “If you lose your faith, you lose everything. We have to keep going and stick to the plan.

“For a long period, we are in transition at Manchester United,” he added. “From the moment I came in, we knew we had to change. We had to replace some older players.

“Our choice was to bring young players in and that takes time to get the messages on board, to get a game model on board and to introduce a new culture. That takes time.

“In the meantime, you have to win and I think we have proven in the last two years that we win.

“I’ve proven in my career that always I will win. The last six years I have eight trophies.”