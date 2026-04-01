Romano reveals three ‘factors’ Man Utd, Man City are waiting to ‘settle’ before Tonali, Anderson moves

Sandro Tonali could move to Man Utd, while Man City are 'pushing' for Elliot Anderson.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd and Man City are waiting for three “factors” to be settled before potentially making moves for Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window after failing to improve that area of their squad last year.

Casemiro has already announced he will be leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, while the Red Devils are expected to cash in on Manuel Ugarte if they receive a decent offer for the Uruguayan.

There are rumours Man City could potentially lose Rodri in the summer as Real Madrid continue to flirt with a potential move for the Spain international.

Man Utd and Man City have been linked with many of same players with Newcastle’s Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Anderson emerging as two of both clubs’ top targets.

But Romano insists it is still too early to work out where Tonali and Anderson will end up next season but it does seem the latter is more likely to join Man City, while Man Utd are extremely interested in the Newcastle man.

READ: Tonali to Man Utd, Gordon to Liverpool as six Newcastle stars reassigned with PIF ‘open for business’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been English reports suggesting Tonali was only on United’s radar a year ago and that his price remains too high. But my information is that contact has taken place this year, in February and March. United reached out to Tonali’s camp again to be informed about his situation and to understand Newcastle’s price and conditions.

“Arsenal have also made calls to be informed, and Manchester City continue to admire Tonali too, although their top target remains Elliott Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

“As I said last month, City have placed Anderson at the top of their list. Tonali is also included because Bernardo Silva is leaving, so they could sign more than one midfielder.

READ: Cole Palmer out in the cold? England player ratings from a drab 1-0 defeat to Japan

“At the moment, United are not planning to pay anything crazy for Tonali. If the price is right, he is a serious option, but they will not overspend. The interest from both United and City in Tonali and Anderson is real, but still at an early stage.

“There are factors still to be settled:

The prices and wage requests

Who will manage Manchester United next season, with Michael Carrick still waiting for confirmation

And Pep Guardiola’s situation, which is stable for now but still to be monitored.

“So, both Manchester clubs admire the same two players, but there is still a long way to go before bids or agreements happen.”

MAILBOX: Tottenham’s new leadership and ‘Arsenal double-agent’ has Spurs fans longing for Levy