Man Utd: Romano reveals update on ‘three signings’ Ten Hag ‘wants’ in January; no Sancho calls

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd still “need to decide what to do with Jadon Sancho” and gives an update on the “three signings” Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to make in January.

The Red Devils are not having a good second season under Erik ten Hag with Man Utd currently seventh in the Premier League following their 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

It relieved a little bit of the pressure on Ten Hag after back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich piled it on the Dutchman.

The 1-0 loss to Bayern at Old Trafford last week saw Man Utd crash out of Europe altogether as they finished rock bottom of their Champions League group.

And Ten Hag will be hoping to improve his squad in the January transfer window as Man Utd have the rest of the season to concentrate on the Premier League.

He could have to move on Sancho and other players on the periphery of his squad if he wants space for as many as three new signings.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United need to decide what to do with Jadon Sancho. The expectation remains for Sancho to leave in January, but Man United have to decide if they want to accept loan proposals, or only permanent transfer opportunities.

“The only way for Sancho to return to the United squad remains for him to speak to Erik ten Hag and apologise, but this still isn’t happening, so we have to see if United will decide to wait for a permanent deal proposal, or to accept loan opportunities.

“If they accept a loan proposal, there is interest from Juventus and from clubs in Germany, but at the moment no one received a call from Manchester United saying that they are ready to accept a loan.

“We’ve had Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig linked with Sancho, but it’s more about what United decide to do, they need to make this decision, but it could still take some time because they hope to hold out for a permanent transfer for Sancho.

“Elsewhere with United, there have been reports that Ten Hag wants three signings – a centre-back, midfielder, and a striker. My information on a defender has been there for some time, it’s nothing new. Midfield is not something guaranteed yet, and the same for the striker, which will largely depend on whether or not Anthony Martial leaves.

“Sacha Boey has been linked with United, having also been reported as a target for Arsenal in the past, but I’ve never been informed of anything close or concrete. There is interest in him, of course, but it’s nothing serious yet.”