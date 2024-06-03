Man Utd: Romano reveals three things that will decide Fernandes’ future after Bayern, Barcelona talks

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified his “current understanding of the situation” regarding interest in Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been the Red Devils’ best player over the last few seasons with his goals and assists proving invaluable.

However, he’s faced criticism over his body language during matches with some former players and pundits doubting his ability to be a good captain.

Man Utd had a poor season in the Premier League, finishing eighth, while they were knocked out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

They did rescue their campaign somewhat by winning the FA Cup last month but there are still rumours that Ten Hag could lose his job over the summer.

And Fernandes’ future has also been uncertain with interest emerging from a number of clubs after his ambiguous comments over his future early last month.

But more recent remarks seemed to lean more towards Fernandes staying with the Man Utd midfielder insisting it was always his “ultimate dream” to represent the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Fernandes said: “I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard.”

But reports over the weekend insisted that Fernandes’ agent had been in talks with Bayern Munich and Barcelona over a potential move away from Man Utd.

And Romano has revealed what he’s been hearing about Fernandes’ situation with much depending on the plans for next season at Man Utd.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.

“It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”