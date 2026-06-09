Man Utd are “relatively cold on the possibility of signing” Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are scouring the market for midfielders as Man Utd look to bring in two or three in that position before the close of the market.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has already sealed a move to Old Trafford, although he is yet to be presented as a new player, while recent reports have revealed that Man Utd are ‘optimistic’ they can beat Man City to the signing of Nottingham Forest star Elliott Anderson.

There have been numerous other midfielders linked too with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes looking like another potential solid option, while Tonali at Newcastle has been linked to several Premier League sides.

There was even a report on Monday that Man Utd had ‘offered a crazy sum’ to sign Tonali this summer with Newcastle asking for at least €115m for the Italy international.

But transfer expert Romano has revealed that Man Utd are actually “cold” on a potential deal for the Italian, as things stand, with the fee and salary being demanded “currently viewed as too high”.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the case of Tonali, the appreciation remains, but at this stage the deal is not considered advanced or particularly concrete. The overall cost of the operation, including both salary and transfer fee, is currently viewed as too high.

“As things stand today, Man Utd are relatively cold on the possibility of signing Tonali.

“Tonali could be an option for Manchester City, although their current focus is on Elliot Anderson. Anderson is also highly appreciated by Man Utd, who continue to monitor the situation.

“Tonali is attracting interest from several clubs. Arsenal have made enquiries in recent days and remain involved in the race.

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“There is a possibility that more clubs could enter the competition for Tonali, making this a situation that could become very interesting over the coming weeks.”

Man Utd-linked Anderson key to Tonali staying at Newcastle – Shearer

Earelier this month, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer insisted that the key to Tonali staying at St James’ Park this summer is if Man Utd get a deal for Anderson over the line.

Shearer told the Chronicle Live: “Tonali, on the going to Man Utd rumours, I guess it all depends on if Man Utd get Elliot Anderson.

“Elliot Anderson would be their number one target, both City and Man United, that wouldn’t be a surprise to me.

“Very much like the [Anthony] Gordon situation, if he makes it clear that he wants to leave, then you have to say, okay, we accept that, we get the best possible price for you and move on.

“I would like to see him stay at Newcastle, because I think there’s a real talent there, and I think he links really well with Bruno, but I don’t know his or the club’s situation.

“It might work for the club selling him. It might, depending on what their recruitment is, if they’ve got someone to come in who they believe in 12 or 18 months will be better, and they can go again.”

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