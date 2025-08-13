Romano reveals Man Utd transfer breakthrough in ‘advancing’ deal with player now ‘opening doors’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an agreement is ‘closer’ between AC Milan and Man Utd for the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer after spending a lot of money to bring Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford.

Hojlund will fall down the pecking order at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim if he stays, after only managing four Premier League goals last term, and Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that he has now been told to leave.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has now been directly told he’ll need to leave to gain minutes this season and is considering his options. Manchester United prefer to sell, but have not ruled out a loan. Milan prepared to meet #MUFC’s £40m valuation via a loan fee and buy option. Further talks took place yesterday.’

Hojlund has publicly maintained he wants to stay and fight for his place at Man Utd but reports insist he has now ‘reluctantly’ accepted that he will have to move on.

Former Italy head coach Arrigo Sacchi has accused Hojlund of delaying a deal to sign for Milan as the Dane should be “getting on the first plane to Malpensa”.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “We’re not talking about van Basten, nor are we talking about one of the strongest centre-forwards in Europe at the moment. He’s a decent player, nothing more.

“I understand the desire of the Rossoneri directors given that there is a shortage of strikers. But it has to be one that wants to come to Italy, one that doesn’t throw a tantrum.

“I don’t understand his choice. If Milan calls you, you pack your bags and get on the first plane to Malpensa.

“Milan, in the world of football, is a mystical name. I, along with all the players who are brought in, would take a tour of the trophy room so that we understand where we have come.

“Of course, Manchester United is also a legendary team. But on the one hand, there is a club, Milan, which is offering you a permanent job, and on the other hand, there is a club that is doing everything to try and sell you. What would you choose?”

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed a breakthrough with Hojlund ‘opening doors’ to a move to Milan with the Serie A giants ‘advancing for the Man Utd striker.

Romano wrote on X: ‘AC Milan keep advancing on Rasmus Højlund deal with Man United. Talks ongoing on player side to discuss the project as Højlund is opening doors to AC Milan. €6m loan fee, €45m buy option clause and salary covered — details revealed last week, agreement closer.’