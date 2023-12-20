Romano reveals Man Utd transfer ‘talks’ with three stars – but doubts deal for Serie A man

Man Utd have been in talks with three Bundesliga strikers’ agents ahead of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals this season with their attacking players coming under fire for their lack of contributions this season.

Man Utd have scored 18 goals in 17 Premier League matches with last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford – who bagged 30 in all competitions – only managing two goals so far this term.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund – who has scored five times in the Champions League – is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, while Anthony Martial has just one league goal.

Ten Hag is keen to bring in reinforcements up front with Man Utd linked to a number of strikers, including Bundesliga trio Timo Werner, Donyell Malen and Serhou Guirassy.

And transfer expert Romano has brought an update on the Red Devils’ chances of landing one of the strikers in the winter window.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “John Murtough has joined Erik ten Hag and other key figures at Manchester United have been mentioning that they don’t expect the club to be busy this January.

“From what I’m hearing, it is true that Man United don’t expect to be going for super top players, but my understanding is that they are actively working on potential new signings, so these public statements aren’t entirely as they seem.

“It could be one signing, it could be two, but Man United are looking for opportunities. For instance, they are speaking to the agents of some strikers – they had conversations also with Anthony Martial to try to understand his future, because it looks likely he will leave as a free agent in the summer, or he could leave in January and in that case United are exploring options.

“I’m told they have spoken to the representatives of Donyell Malen and other strikers around Europe like Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy. So, many players are on the list for United up front. As well as that, a defender is one other position they could choose to cover in January, though that could depend on the fitness of Lisandro Martinez.

“Overall, United remain active in the process to find opportunities, so you don’t have to 100% trust when people like Murtough say they’re not going to do anything in January.

“Still, one player I don’t see United targeting is Radu Dragusin. I’m honestly not aware of anything concrete with United despite some of the reports circulating – Genoa have never been approached by United, and now he will sign a new contract in the next few days.

“I’m aware that Tottenham and Newcastle have previously sent their scouts to follow him, same for Atalanta who are interested in Dragusin, but I’m not sure where the United links have come from.

“In terms of potential outgoings at United, interest from Saudi in Casemiro and Raphael Varane is there since June/July, but at that time both players wanted to stay in Europe and compete at their best for Man United. Let’s see if Saudi clubs will return for them, and what kind of proposals they can present, but at the moment there is nothing at concrete stages yet.”