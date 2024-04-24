Romano reveals Tuchel to Man Utd ‘truth’ with Ten Hag ‘set for sack’ at Old Trafford

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there has been no contact between Man Utd and Thomas Tuchel amid rumours they could sack Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils boss is under intense pressure to improve performances and results before the end of the season after winning just one of his last seven Premier League matches.

Erik ten Hag is now set for the sack at Man Utd?

Man Utd had a positive first season under Ten Hag last term with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, it has not gone to plan this campaign with Man Utd crashing out of Europe by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while they are currently sitting seventh in the Premier League.

They did beat Championship side Coventry City to reach the FA Cup final on Sunday but they threw away a three-goal lead and almost lost, before eventually winning on penalties.

And a report in The Sun yesterday claimed that Ten Hag is now ‘set for the sack‘ after ‘losing faith of fans’ in their ’embarrassing’ win over Coventry.

There were also claims on Monday that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made ‘contact’ with Bayern Munich boss Tuchel as he prepares for Ten Hag’s potential departure at the end of the season.

And Romano has now brought the ‘truth’ about Man Utd links to Tuchel, while he also touched on speculation that the Red Devils are interested in Ajax’s Brian Brobbey.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’re waiting for Manchester United to decide the future of Erik ten Hag at the end of the season – this is going to be one to watch for sure. Still, despite rumours about Ten Hag’s future and about Thomas Tuchel possibly being the club’s preferred replacement, I’m not aware of anything else with other managers now.

“There’s nothing with Tuchel yet, so far. There have also not been any contacts between Tuchel and Bayern to continue at the club and change his mind about leaving this summer; what happens in the next weeks I don’t know, but so far they haven’t discussed the possibility to change his mind and keep him.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey to Man Utd?

“Staying with Man United, we’re also seeing fresh rumours about Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, who is being linked with both United and Arsenal. My understanding, however, is that there is nothing concrete to this story so far. Brobbey has been linked with Man United since Ten Hag joined as manager, while I’m not aware of anything else with Arsenal at this stage.

“Ajax will discuss Brobbey’s future in the summer but, again, we need to see who they pick as their new manager and what kind of strategy they want to adopt.”