Jadon Sancho and Manuel Ugarte with the Man Utd and PSG badges

According to reports, two possible ‘solutions’ could see Manchester United sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, Man Utd completed their third and fourth summer signings as they signed Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The two defenders are in line to make their Man Utd debuts on Friday night as Erik ten Hag‘s side face Fulham in their first game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Having signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro earlier this summer, the Red Devils have spent around £150m on signings this window but they remain in the market for more additions.

One of their priorities is to sign a new centre-midfielder and Ugarte is their main target.

The 23-year-old is in favour of a move, but PSG have been refusing to budge on their reported £51m asking price so Man Utd have been considering several potential alternatives.

However, it has been confirmed that Ugarte remains Man Utd’s ‘dream’ signing and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes they “want to go for him” next.

Romano also reckons two “solutions” could see Man Utd sign Ugarte before the transfer window closes later this month.

“I’m receiving many questions on Manuel Ugarte – from what I’m hearing, as I always said, Ugarte remains the top target for Manchester United,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“After deals for Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui – now Man United want to go for Ugarte.

“He is also pushing to join United, he wants to go, and he’s not untouchable at all for Paris Saint-Germain.

“Still, for this to happen United need some solutions to be sorted as soon as possible. One of these solutions is to agree to a lower fee with Paris Saint-Germain, because at the moment their asking price is too expensive.

“The other solution is for a player to leave Manchester United, for the club to sell a player to fund the move for Ugarte.”

Earlier this week, it was claimed that PSG are ‘in talks’ over a swap deal with Man Utd involving Ugarte and Jadon Sancho and Romano has provided his insight on this possible transfer.

“Remember that PSG are also talking to the agents of Jadon Sancho. At the moment Man United have not received a formal or official proposal for Sancho, but they know that his agent is talking to PSG,” Romano added.

“It’s also worth saying that United have some Plan B options in mind who could be cheaper than Ugarte.

“Sander Berge could be one option, and there are other cheaper midfielders being discussed, but they are backup options and they still think of Ugarte as the perfect option for their midfield.”