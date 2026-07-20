Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on the plans Man Utd have for their third midfield signing as Roma make an offer for Crysencio Summerville.

The Red Devils have already got deals for two midfielders over the line with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arriving from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Man Utd are looking to sign one more midfielder this summer, while a left-winger and full-back are also at the top of their priority list before the window shuts.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have so far managed to avoid overpaying for players with Man Utd losing out on potential deals for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes for that reason.

Man Utd pulled out of a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson with the Red Devils having doubts over a historical knee injury which came up during medicals.

Romano has brought an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of a third midfielder with Roma and France star Kone one player they are interested in.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Romano said: “First of all guys, the fake story about Ederson is over. It’s been quite an embarrassing one with many people denying that the deal with Ederson was over. I told on Friday last week, so ten days ago, the deal is over. The deal is off. Ederson is returning to Atalanta.

“The denials coming from England on Friday, on Saturday, on Sunday last week were very clear: ‘oh it’s not true, maybe there’s still a chance, oh it’s underway’. No it was not underway. So Ederson deal completely collapsed and Ederson signs a new contract at Atalanta. So for Man Utd the deal is 100 per cent off and will not be revisited.”

Romano added: “On Manchester United midfield, I can confirm their appreciation for Manu Kone from Roma, but he’s not the only one. They had contacts with the agents but no bid to Roma, no club-to-club contact yet. So Man Utd are assessing options, Man Utd are very happy with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

“They believe they got two top players for £85m total fee, so Man Utd super happy about that. Now it’s about picking the third midfielder, someone defensive, physical, who can break the lines, who can be an important player in that sense. Man Utd are exploring the market. For Manu Kone, contact with the agent, he’s not the only one.

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“Man Utd are thinking about the ideal player to add and then they will go very strong to get a new one as soon as possible.”

Rashford needs to leave Man Utd before Summerville signing

Man Utd have lined up a potential deal for West Ham winger Summerville this summer but Roma could now beat them to the signing after failing to find Marcus Rashford a new home.

Romano continues: “Also Crysencio Summerville. Roma sent a bid for Crysenscio Summerville. Why Manchester United can’t move? Aston Villa are calling as well, Roma are working harder to close the deal. Why Manchester United are not advancing?

“Because I told you in my videos every day. Crysencio Summerville was one of the options at Manchester United, only if and when Rashford leaves. At the moment that is not the case and that is why Man Utd are yet to move for Crysencio Summerville.”

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